Genshin Impact Hydro Archon leaks show her real name, weapon, and release details

Genshin Impact players are excitedly buzzing as leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Hydro Archon have begun to surface. The information has shed light on crucial details about an upcoming character, including her real name, weapon of choice, and more. As players eagerly await the official announcement, these leaks provide a sneak peek into what lies ahead in the world of Teyvat.

Although reliable sources have shared the leaks, it is still too early to confirm their content, so players are advised to take this article with a grain of salt. Here is everything the community needs to know about the Hydro Archon, Focalors, from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: New leaks exploring more data about Hydro Archon Focalor

With Fontaine only two version updates away from release, Genshin Impact leakers have started circulating leaks about the Hydro Archon. The latest leaks disclose that Focalor is an alias that the Hydro Archon uses and her real name is Finna. A similar situation has been seen with

other existing Archons in the game having multiple aliases or nicknames despite their actual name.

The tweet above also summarizes everything currently known about Finna, including her character model. Unlike other Archons, she has been confirmed to take active participation when it comes to governing laws and also acts as a judge in the courtroom.

Teyvat Tabloid ⚡ INFO & UPDATES ⚡ @Teyvattabloid2 SIGNATURE WEAPON: Sword (Moonlight)



ELEMENTAL BURST: Absorbs in gravity. Focalors create a vacuum that can absorb the HP percentage of all team characters. Instead, Focalors will provide additional significant damage buffs specifically for team characters who have scaling to HP%

As Hydro Archon, it is safe to say that Focalor will have a Hydro vision when she debuts as a playable character. The leaks further claim that she will be a 5-star sword user. This was also mentioned in many early leaks in the past that were flagged as questionable or unconfirmed due to a lack of evidence.

The leaks in the tweet above briefly explain Hydro Archon's burst ability. Based on the information, Focalor's elemental burst will create a vacuum using gravity that will consume a certain HP% of all party members to provide them with significant DMG buffs. These additional buffs will be beneficial for characters that have abilities based on their max HP.

Hydro Archon will debut in Genshin Impact 4.2 based on new leaks

Teyvat Tabloid ⚡ INFO & UPDATES ⚡ @Teyvattabloid2 *Release date has not changed, remains scheduled for patch 4.2 or sometime in November.



All leaks are subject to change until official release so always take it as Speculations

The latest leaks claim that Hydro Archon Focalor is scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 4.2 update. If this turns out to be true, newer or F2P players will have an opportunity to gather tons of Primogems by exploring the new region, Fontaine. As per the version 4.2 update's release, it all depends on whether HoYoverse officials can continue to follow their 42 days patch cycle without any delay.

If all goes well, then players can anticipate version 4.2 to launch on November 8, 2023.

