Genshin Impact Penumbra leaks: New event character Idyia, Oceanid connections, and maps

Some new Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks have recently surfaced online, showing off a new character named Idyia and a closer look at the Penumbra map. The new NPC is not slated to be playable and is only known to be involved in the new limited-time map that will debut in Version 3.8. According to leakers, the forthcoming update will have its main event tied to Oceanids. Any details from these leaks are subject to change.

There are photos to show here, such as the cover image featuring the new character and the English names of Penumbra's areas. On a related note, the Teleport Waypoints are also visible. A more in-depth look at all the leaked content will be featured in the following sections of this article.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: Idyia, Oceanids, and Penumbra map details

Let's start with the Idyia leaks. All that's known about her is that she's an NPC from Penumbra, with leaker Xwides stating that her in-game files reference Oceanids. Unfortunately, there isn't much more information to share about her, but readers can see what Idyia looks like in the above tweet.

Her name is Idyia

She's not an NPC in Fontaine and not playable char



Leaker @Hutaosub77 states that Idyia is strictly an NPC. There is currently no data to suggest that this character will be playable in the future, yet more details on her could arrive in the upcoming days and weeks.

Penumbra map leaks

In case the Tweet gets taken down, here are the English names of Genshin Impact 3.8's new areas within Penumbra:

Pavilion of Hermits

Silver Botter Courtyard

Overgrown Valley

Thinker's Theater

There are also nine Teleport Waypoints, with only one underground. This Genshin Impact 3.8 map leak also shows off three Waverider Waypoints.

Some video leaks of the new area have also surfaced online. The above Tweet is a clip of one, which shows Aether traveling in a new location. Sadly, there isn't much context, but more clips are worth sharing for readers intrigued by the new region. The following section will include a montage of footage tied to Penumbra by the leaker timing. Readers might want to see it before getting copyright struck by miHoYo.

The first clip shows a circus that players can enter in Genshin Impact 3.8. There were older leaks of a circus-themed Domain, so some readers might appreciate seeing it in a video. By comparison, the second video leak features a roller coaster area, and the third clip shows off more of the HUB world.

Genshin Impact 3.8 overview

1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya
8. Necalevia

The above leak references an Oceanid-themed event on the new temporary map and most of the other upcoming content tied to Genshin Impact 3.8. That event is rumored to give players a free Layla, so anybody missing that 4-star character or is interested in getting her Constellations might want to participate.

Much of the recent leaks started to appear shortly after Version 3.7's launch, and there hasn't been much time between then and when this article was written. Thus, Travelers should expect to get far more in-depth news on these subjects as more leaks arrive in the future.

