Genshin Impact 3.8 Eula rerun possible leaked date and Penumbra map visuals

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks are rolling in, with a primary focus on Eula's rerun and the new Penumbra map. There's plenty to cover, so let's start with the Eula rerun rumors. Many leakers have shared that she will have an Event Wish in the upcoming update. The banner phase featuring her was leaked, which should indicate her actual release date.

It's worth mentioning that the details shared in this article are subject to change. However, the following information should preview what Travelers can expect from the upcoming version update. A tweet by popular leaker vississ shared a leak worth viewing.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Eula banner leaks

Beginning with the Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks, vississ states the following:

1st Phase: Eula & Klee

Eula & Klee 2nd Phase: Kokomi & Wanderer

If this is accurate, Eula's release date is the same as Genshin Impact 3.8's launch date. miHoYo has yet to confirm when the version update will happen, but players can still speculate possible dates. Most patches tend to last for 42 days. If Version 3.7 launched on May 24, 2023, then Version 3.8 should be released on July 5, 2023.

Eula could have a release date of July 5, 2023, assuming all the current information is correct. That would be 568 days since the last time she was summonable.

In related news, the featured 4-stars characters have also been leaked by another popular leaker, Uncle SB:

1st Phase: Mika, Rosaria, and Razor

Mika, Rosaria, and Razor 2nd Phase: Thoma, Yanfei, and Faruzan

This means players should expect to get Mika, Rosaria, and Razor on Eula's banner in Genshin Impact 3.8, assuming this information is accurate. Klee's Event Wish will also include the characters.

Penumbra map leaks

The above leak by Mero shows the full map of Penumbra, a new temporary region that will be added in Genshin Impact 3.8. Team China has reported that this area will be roughly the size of the Golden Apple Archipelago, which was also a temporary region that players could no longer visit.

What's currently known about Penumbra is that this location features an amusement park and has roller coasters. Some screenshots of the new area can be seen in the following tweet.

Not too much has been revealed about this area just yet. Apart from the images above, Penumbra is known to include a Domain resembling a circus tent's interior. Travelers are expected to get more details on this new area in the upcoming weeks.

Other Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks

A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla
2. Kaeya Hangout
3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG
4. Find critters via their PoV
5. Perilous Prospect battle event
6. Adventurer's Trials v2
7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya
8. Necalevia

A recent leak by Genshin Intel also describes a new temporary map as Veluriyam Mirage, which might be Penumbra's new name. The tweet further highlights other additions for players to look forward to in the new version update.

For example, Oceanids will be involved in the new map, and players will be able to get a free Layla from the event. A Kaeya Hangout Event is also planned, coinciding with his new 4-star skin in Genshin Impact 3.8.

On a related note, Klee's skin was datamined to be a 4-star in the same vein as Ayaka's. More details about all the new content could be released online in the upcoming days, so stay tuned for the latest news.

