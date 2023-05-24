Several new leaks have dropped the names of a few characters likely to get a banner in Genshin Impact 3.8, including Eula and Klee, who haven't had a rerun for a very long time. Some of these rumors also state that the upcoming update will release a new event-limited map similar to Golden Apple Archipelago, and that the aforementioned characters will play major roles in the event.

In addition, the leaks also hint at brand new skins for two units in Genshin Impact. Here's everything you need to know about the potential new costumes and the upcoming rerun banners in version 3.8.

Eula and Klee will get rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.8, as per the leaks

According to the latest Genshin Impact leaks, Eula and Klee are speculated to get their much-awaited reruns in Phase I of version 3.8, expected to begin on July 5, 2023, and run for 21 days. At the same time, their banners will also feature Mika, Rosaria, and Razor for the entire duration of the first half.

Meanwhile, Kokomi and Wanderer are expected to get their respective reruns in Phase II of Genshin Impact version 3.8. This half will begin on July 26, 2023, and last three weeks. Additionally, Thoma, Yanfei, and Fazuzan are expected to be the featured 4-star units in Phase II.

On the other hand, leaker Xwides suggests Collei will get a rate-up in one of the phases because she is speculated to be one of the main characters in the flagship event of version 3.8. At the same time, the rest of the information regarding the 5-star units seems to match the previous leaks. Thus, the 4-star character line-up is subject to change, but the rest is expected to remain the same.

Klee and Kaeya might get new skins in version 3.8

HoYoverse is expected to release new skins for Klee and Kaeya in version 3.8, per leaks. The former's costume is speculated to be a 5-star rarity item, while the latter's is a 4-star. If the leaks turn out to be true, you should be able to get Kaeya's skin for free upon completing the event featuring this item, but it will still be necessary to purchase Klee's from the shop.

