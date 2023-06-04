Genshin Impact 3.8 Summer event: Penumbra map, Roller coaster, and more

HoYoverse is expected to release a new region in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8. It is speculated that the area is called Penumbra, and it will likely be an event-exclusive location for the flagship event in the next update. Several leakers have already shared many images and videos online showcasing the landscape of the new region, including an amusement park and a roller coaster.

In addition, it is speculated that the flagship event of Genshin Impact version 3.8 might be related to Oceanid, who players would know as the overworld boss in Liyue.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 flagship event map Penumbra leaked

Based on the leak shared by HutaoLover77 via Twitter, HoYoverse will likely release a new event-exclusive region in Genshin Impact version 3.8, and it is supposedly called Penumbra. It can be seen in the video in the above post that the geographical features of the new region are very much similar to the Sumeru rainforest.

According to Team China, Penumbra is just as big as the Golden Apple Archipelago and surrounded by sand, which is evident in the leaked map. Furthermore, a part of the region has a huge amusement park and roller coaster.

Leaked image of the roller coaster track (Image via Timing)

Leaked image of the roller coaster seats (Image via Timing)

The first image showcases the roller coaster tracks from a bird's eye view. Meanwhile, the second image shows the seats of the ride, and it is speculated that it is only a placeholder, which means that the final product will likely be different. Naturally, it means that travelers should be able to ride them when the map is released.

Underground Areas in the new temporary zone!

A few more leaked images from SipSipStefen shows the underground areas of Penumbra that travelers should be able to explore. Interestingly, the roller coaster tracks can also be seen in both images in the above post, so it can be assumed that they will likely cover the entire map, and Genshin Impact players might be able to use them for exploration.

Oceanid will make an appearance in the v3.8 flagship event

The above post by Mero shows the leaked image of an NPC called Idyia, who is speculated to be Oceanid. Several leakers strongly believe that the upcoming event is related to her, and she will likely play a major role in the event story but won't be released as a playable unit in the future.

