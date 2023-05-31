Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: New map to have functioning roller coaster

It is speculated that HoYoverse will release a new event-exclusive map called Penumbra for the flagship event of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 update. The images of the new area have already been leaked within the community, and many fans are excited to explore the new region. In addition, it seems fans will be able to enjoy a roller coaster ride within the game during the event.

Several leaks show the entire track of the roller coaster, along with some other interesting details of the new map. Here's everything that fans need to know about the new rumored fun ride in the upcoming version 3.8.

New roller coaster ride in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update's event map

Based on the recent Genshin Impact leaks, it seems that the developers will release a new event map called Penumbra, and interestingly, the area looks a lot like the Sumeru rainforest. Additionally, a part of the new region also looks like an amusement park, and several leakers have claimed there will be a roller coaster ride. Moreover, one of them has even shared a video displaying the entire track.

Leaked image of the supposed roller coaster's seats (Image via HoYoverse)

Naturally, there is also a ride for players to sit on and enjoy the roller coaster, and the above post is an image of what is supposed to be the ride. However, based on the leaks, it is speculated that this is still a placeholder, which means this is subject to change, and the final product will likely look different.

One can also see that there is an interaction option of "Change Direction," so it can be assumed that travelers will likely be able to control the route of the roller coaster.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 entire event map leaked

Genshin Impact players can also check out the entire map of version 3.8's flagship event in the above post. As previously mentioned, the new area is supposedly called Penumbra and is similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago. It will only be available for the duration of the event. Speaking of which, it is speculated that the said event will be related to Oceanid, and she is also likely to appear as an NPC called Idyia.

Poll : 0 votes