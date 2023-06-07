Genshin Impact 3.8 banner schedule: Eula, Kazuha and 4-stars release date leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update will be out soon, and players cannot wait to experience the brand-new content it has to offer. Recent leaks have uncovered that patch 3.8 banners will not feature any new 5-star characters and will only include 5-star reruns. Twitter leakers such as SYP and Uncle SB have claimed the long-awaited return of Eula and many others.

This has sparked excitement and rumors in the Genshin Impact community. This article will compile all the reliable leaks regarding the 5-star reruns and their banner 4-star units. Players will also learn about the speculated release dates for these banners.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner schedule leaks claim Eula and Kazuha's rerun

Eula Lawrence is rumored to return in 3.8 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community have shed light on the version 3.8 banners. Reliable sources SYP (SaveYourPrimos) and Uncle SB have confirmed that the upcoming banners will feature rerun characters like Eula, Kazuha, and many others.

Eula is one of the most popular 5-star characters from Mondstadt, who is part of the Knight of the Favonius. Whereas Kaedehara Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo Sword user from Inazuma who is renowned for his crowd control abilities. Based on the leaks from credible sources, the 3.8 updates will include several rerun banners.

Other rerun characters from other nations will accompany Eula. These are some of the most sought-after characters in the community. Here is a quick overview:

Eula (Cryo)

Klee (Pyro)

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro)

Wanderer (Anemo)

According to these rumors, Phase I will feature Eula and Klee, while Phase II will feature Sangonomiya Kokomi and Wanderer. The latter's inclusion in the banners has sparked some debate, but the current leaks strongly suggest his appearance in the Genshin Impact 3.8 updates. Furthermore, the 4-star character lineup has also been uncovered for the upcoming banners, which will have boosted drop rates. Here is a list of all the leaked 4-stars from the upcoming banners:

Phase I

Mika

Rosaria

Razor

Phase II

Thoma

Yanfei

Faruzan

Release date leaks for Genshin Impact 3.8 rerun banners

Rumored 4-stars to appear in 3.8 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though HoYoverse developers haven't revealed the official release dates for the 3.8 banners, players can make educated guesses based on the current banner schedule. For version updates, Genshin Impact typically uses a 42-day cycle, with each phase of the update lasting roughly 21 days. As a result, the following schedule for the 3.8 banners can be expected:

Phase I - July 5, 2023

Phase II - July 26, 2023

It's important to remember that plans can change after being leaked, so it's best to wait for official announcements from the developers to confirm anything.

