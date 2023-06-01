The banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 patch have been leaked. It seems that players might finally see the long-awaited return of Eula, with her last rerun being over a year ago. Luckily, SYP has also confirmed that she will get a banner in the game's next update. At the same time, the leaks also mentioned the names of other characters that will supposedly be on the upcoming banners over both phases, including the 4-star units.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the banners in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8. Do note that HoYoverse is yet to confirm the reruns, so players should take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at a possible Eula rerun in version 3.8

In the recent Genshin Impact leak from Uncle SB, it was hinted that Eula would likely get her first banner after one and a half years in the first phase of version 3.8, which is expected to start on July 5, 2023. Many players would also be surprised to know that she is the only character who was released before Sumeru but has received only one rerun since her debut.

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be featured on the version 3.8 Phase I banners:

Phase I (July 5 - July 26)

Eula (5-star Cryo)

Klee (5-star Pyro)

Mika (4-star Cryo)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

Razor (4-star Electro)

According to the leaks, Klee is the other 5-star character that is expected to get a rerun in the first phase, who interestingly also has not received a banner in a long time. Moving on to the second phase, beginning on July 26, 2023, it is speculated that Kokomi and Wanderer are also likely to get reruns.

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be in Phase II:

Phase II (July 26 - August 16)

Kokomi (5-star Hydro)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

Thoma (4-star Pyro)

Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

If the leaks are to be trusted, then it could potentially be Wanderer's first rerun since his release. The Special Program for the next Genshin Impact update is expected to be livestreamed on or around August 4, 2023, when HoYoverse will officially confirm all the upcoming banners.

