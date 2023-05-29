Genshin Impact 3.8 banners: Eula rerun date and upcoming character reruns schedule

Recent leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community have brought tons of new information about future patches. Many interested fans are wondering when Eula will return to the character event banners. A credible source, SYP, has confirmed her rerun in the upcoming version 3.8 update. They also uncover details about the other 5-star that will rerun alongside Eula.

Another source, Uncle SB, has also disclosed all the 4-star that will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.8 banners. This article will compile all the recent banner leaks about Eula's rerun and the speculated schedule for other upcoming reruns.

Genshin Impact 3.8 to feature Eula's rerun banners and many others, based on recent leaks

After staying away from Genshin Impact's event banners for a long time, recent leaks suggest that Eula will finally have her most sought-after rerun in the version 3.8 update.

Eula Lawrence is a 5-star character from Mondstadt and part of the Knight of Favonius' Reconnaissance team. As a Claymore user and Cryo vision holder, she is one of the best physical DPS in the game.

Credible sources such as SYP, Uncle YB, and others recently confirmed that the patch 3.8 banner will consist of rerun banners, including the following:

Eula (Cryo-Claymore)

Klee (Pyro-Catalyst)

Kokomi (Hydro-Catalyst)

Wanderer (Anemo-Catalyst)

As shown in the leaks above, Phase I will most likely feature Eula and Klee. On the other hand, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Wanderer will be featured in the Phase II event banners.

There is still a lot of debate about Wanderer's rerun in the upcoming patch. However, the current compilation leaks suggest he will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

Furthermore, leaks also revealed all the 4-star characters for the 3.8 banner and their arrangement order.

Here is a quick overview:

Phase I

Mika (Cryo-Polearm)

Rosaria (Cryo-Polearm)

Razor (Electro-Claymore)

Phase II

Thoma (Pyro-Polearm)

Yanfei (Pyro-Catalyst)

Faruzan (Anemo-Bow)

Speculated release date for Eula and other rerun banners

Rumored 5-star characters for rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

Players interested to spending their Primogems on these 5-star characters will want to know when these rerun banners will drop in the patch 3.8 update.

HoYoverse developers have yet to release any official announcements about the upcoming version or its banners. Hence, players will have to rely on the current banner schedule to anticipate the release dates for 3.8 banners.

Officials follow a strict 42-day cycle when it comes to releasing new version updates, and the Genshin Impact 3.8 update is no different. This implies that each phase will only last for 21 days. Here is the speculated schedule:

Phase I - July 5, 2023

Phase II - July 26, 2023

Overall, players should definitely look forward to these banners, especially the weapon banners. There is also the upcoming summer event that will introduce a new map that will replace Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact.

