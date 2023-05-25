All Genshin Impact 3.8 main event characters and Mystery person leaks

With the release of the Genshin Impact 3.7 update, the community has started receiving information about future patches. New leaks about patch 3.8 and its main event have surfaced, and many players are eagerly looking forward to it. Based on recent Twitter posts, the main event will likely occur in Penumbra, and the event quest will be divided into three segments.

Similar to previous summer events, players can expect to see many familiar faces during the quest. The recent leaks have also shared a list of characters that will be featured in the same. Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.8 summer event and its main characters.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Main characters for upcoming summer flagship event leaked

As players look forward to future content after the recent launch of 3.7, reliable leaker HoyoverseJapan has uncovered new details on Twitter about the upcoming patch 3.8 update and a list of main characters that will be featured in the summer event quest.

Previous leaks have already confirmed that the occasion will take place in Penumbra, a new island that will replace the beloved Golden Apple Archipelago map. The leaked list of characters that HoyoverseJapan shared:

CHAPTER 1

Jean

Klee

Kaeya

Collei

Eula

Sangonomiya Kokomi

No Name?

CHAPTER 2

Collei

Eula

Razor

Sangonomiya Kokomi

No Name?

CHAPTER 3

Collei

Eula

Klee

Kaeya

Sangonomiya Kokomi

No Name?

Rumored characters to appear in 3.8 main events (Image via HoYoverse)

The leaker has further explained that currently, there is not enough information about the "no name?" identity. They confirmed in one of their recent Twitter posts that no name might refer to multiple NPCs that will appear in the Genshin Impact 3.8 summer event.

HoyoverseJapan also disclosed that one of the many NPCs will be called "Water Droplet," although that does not explain much about the mystery character.

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



"No Name" has multiple NPCs



"Water Droplet" is one of them



Most Dialogue is from a Park Announcement Speaker



#Genshinleaks twitter.com/HoyoverseJapan… リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



"Water Droplet"



Don't ask me what this is idk 🧐



#Genshinleaks Seems No Name is"Water Droplet"Don't ask me what this is idk 🧐 Seems No Name is"Water Droplet"Don't ask me what this is idk 🧐 #Genshinleaks Sorry need some amendments"No Name" has multiple NPCs"Water Droplet" is one of themMost Dialogue is from a Park Announcement Speaker Sorry need some amendments"No Name" has multiple NPCs"Water Droplet" is one of them Most Dialogue is from a Park Announcement Speaker 📣#Genshinleaks twitter.com/HoyoverseJapan…

The source has also claimed that most of the dialogues of these no-name NPCs will take place through the announcement speakers that will be placed all around the amusement park theme map, Penumbra.

Overall, there is still a lot of mystery that revolves around Penumbra and the main event quest. Interested players should be on the lookout for further Genshin Impact 3.8 beta leaks to find out more about both.

