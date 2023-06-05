Genshin Impact 3.8: Release date, banners, and new location leaks

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 update is only four weeks away. There have been a number of leaks surfacing online that have shared images and videos of a new region that is likely to be released in the next patch of the game. It is speculated that the new map is called Penumbra, and it will be a location exclusive to the flagship event, just like the Golden Apple Archipelago.

On that note, the upcoming banners of Genshin Impact version 3.8 have also been leaked, and it seems that HoYoverse might be planning to finally bring back Eula and Klee. This article will cover the banners, the next update's release date, and showcase the new rumored region.

HoYoverse will release a new region in Genshin Impact version 3.8, as per leaks

HutaoLover77 recently shared several leaks related to the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update, which is expected to be released on July 5, 2023. The leaks contain several images and videos of the new rumored Penumbra region. It is speculated that the region will be event-exclusive and available for the summer event in the next patch.

Furthermore, tracks of a roller coaster can be seen in the leaked media, and it seems that the tracks cover the entire region. It is speculated that travelers will be able to ride the roller coaster and might be able to use it for exploration.

Leaks hint at Eula, and Kokomi rerun banners in Genshin Impact version 3.8

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be on the upcoming version 3.8 banners over both phases:

Phase I (July 5 - July 26)

Eula (5-star Cryo-Claymore)

(5-star Cryo-Claymore) Klee (5-star Pyro-Catalyst)

(5-star Pyro-Catalyst) Mika (4-star Cryo-Polearm)

(4-star Cryo-Polearm) Rosaria (4-star Cryo-Polearm)

(4-star Cryo-Polearm) Razor (4-star Electro-Claymore)

Phase II (July 26 - August 16)

Kokomi (5-star Hydro-Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro-Catalyst) Wanderer (5-star Anemo-Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo-Catalyst) Thoma (4-star Pyro_Polearm)

(4-star Pyro_Polearm) Yanfei (4-star Pyro-Catalyst)

(4-star Pyro-Catalyst) Faruzan (4-star Anemo-Bow)

Phase I will begin on July 5, 2023, as soon as the version 3.8 update goes live, and Phase II will start on 26, 2022, with each phase running three weeks or 21 days. HoYoverse will officially announce all the upcoming character banners in the Special Program, which is expected to be conducted on June 23, 2023.

