Genshin Impact 3.8 and Penumbra map global release date

Genshin Impact 3.7 has been out for a week now, and players are already looking forward to the next update. The upcoming patch 3.8 update will bring the summer event for players to experience and enjoy new content. Recent leaks have also uncovered details about Penumbra, an event-limited map that will replace the Golden Apple Archipelago for the summer event.

With Genshin Impact 3.8 packing so much brand-new content, players might wonder when this upcoming version will be released in the game. This article will outline the global release date for patch 3.8 and the Penumbra map.

Global release dates for Genshin Impact 3.8 and Penumbra map

Many players in the Genshin Impact community are already considering the upcoming patch 3.8 as a filler update. The upcoming character banners will not feature any new characters. Recent leaks from Vissviss have uncovered that the patch 3.8 update will feature 5-star reruns of Eula and Klee in the first half. Players can anticipate the 3.8 Phase I banner to drop alongside the version update.

Although HoYoverse has yet to release official announcements about the next patch update, players can use the current banner schedule to anticipate the patch 3.8 release date. Genshin Impact officials follow the 42 days cycle for their new version update, and each banner gets 21 days to stay active in-game. Considering the current 3.7 update dropped on May 24, 2023, here is how we can calculate the patch 3.8 release date:

Patch 3.7 update & Phase I banners: May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 v3.7 Phase II banners: June 13

June 13 Patch 3.8 update & Phase I banners: July 5, 2023

This will also be Sumeru's last major update before the new Hydro Nation Fontaine launches in-game.

Patch 3.8 Summer event to add new temporary map - Penumbra

Speaking of something new, patch 3.8 will introduce Penumbra, a new event-exclusive map that will replace Golden Apple Archipelago for the summer events. The overall theme of the new map, Penumbra, screams fantasy and amusement park themes. Upon close observation, players will also notice that the map is divided into 4-5 segments.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed images of the new Penumbra region. These leaked images, shared on Twitter by Team China, show the upcoming location's in-game environment.

Based on the leaks, Penumbra is about the same size as the Golden Apple Archipelago. The new map is described as a large amusement park focused on roller coasters, promising players an exciting and thrilling experience. However, more information about the mechanics of these rides and the overall gameplay in Penumbra is still unknown.

Other upcoming content for Genshin Impact 3.8

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

According to another leak, the temporary map in version 3.8 may be renamed Veluriyam Mirage, possibly replacing Penumbra. The leak also references a free Layla being given away at the event and the Oceanids' involvement in the new map. Plans for a Kaeya Hangout Event and skin outfits were also disclosed by the leak. It is anticipated that more information about these new additions will soon be posted online.

