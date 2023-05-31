Create

Genshin Impact 3.8 and Penumbra map global release date

By Vineet Kumar Naik
Modified May 31, 2023 12:44 GMT
Global release date speculation for patch 3.8 and Penubmra (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact 3.7 has been out for a week now, and players are already looking forward to the next update. The upcoming patch 3.8 update will bring the summer event for players to experience and enjoy new content. Recent leaks have also uncovered details about Penumbra, an event-limited map that will replace the Golden Apple Archipelago for the summer event.

With Genshin Impact 3.8 packing so much brand-new content, players might wonder when this upcoming version will be released in the game. This article will outline the global release date for patch 3.8 and the Penumbra map.

Global release dates for Genshin Impact 3.8 and Penumbra map

Many players in the Genshin Impact community are already considering the upcoming patch 3.8 as a filler update. The upcoming character banners will not feature any new characters. Recent leaks from Vissviss have uncovered that the patch 3.8 update will feature 5-star reruns of Eula and Klee in the first half. Players can anticipate the 3.8 Phase I banner to drop alongside the version update.

不猜了，直接说吧3.8卡池上半：优菈+可莉下半：心海+流浪者 https://t.co/iq4UIoWP2o

Although HoYoverse has yet to release official announcements about the next patch update, players can use the current banner schedule to anticipate the patch 3.8 release date. Genshin Impact officials follow the 42 days cycle for their new version update, and each banner gets 21 days to stay active in-game. Considering the current 3.7 update dropped on May 24, 2023, here is how we can calculate the patch 3.8 release date:

  • Patch 3.7 update & Phase I banners: May 24, 2023
  • v3.7 Phase II banners: June 13
  • Patch 3.8 update & Phase I banners: July 5, 2023

This will also be Sumeru's last major update before the new Hydro Nation Fontaine launches in-game.

Patch 3.8 Summer event to add new temporary map - Penumbra

New temporary map: PenumbraFull Quality: files.catbox.moe/v8147l.png https://t.co/iyYANAVqDK

Speaking of something new, patch 3.8 will introduce Penumbra, a new event-exclusive map that will replace Golden Apple Archipelago for the summer events. The overall theme of the new map, Penumbra, screams fantasy and amusement park themes. Upon close observation, players will also notice that the map is divided into 4-5 segments.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed images of the new Penumbra region. These leaked images, shared on Twitter by Team China, show the upcoming location's in-game environment.

🔘 Screenshots of Penumbra in 3.8 ( STC ) About location⚪️ The size of the Archipelago.⚪️ Jungle surrounded by sand.Elements⚪️ There is a huge amusement park.⚪️ There are roller coasters.Source: Team China ✤ GenshinRC / сливы #Genshinlmpact #Genshin #Genshinleaks https://t.co/cuF2fvguac

Based on the leaks, Penumbra is about the same size as the Golden Apple Archipelago. The new map is described as a large amusement park focused on roller coasters, promising players an exciting and thrilling experience. However, more information about the mechanics of these rides and the overall gameplay in Penumbra is still unknown.

Other upcoming content for Genshin Impact 3.8

A quick overview of 3.8: 1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla2. Kaeya Hangout3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG4. Find critters via their PoV5. Perilous Prospect battle event6. Adventurer's Trials v27. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya8. Necalevia

According to another leak, the temporary map in version 3.8 may be renamed Veluriyam Mirage, possibly replacing Penumbra. The leak also references a free Layla being given away at the event and the Oceanids' involvement in the new map. Plans for a Kaeya Hangout Event and skin outfits were also disclosed by the leak. It is anticipated that more information about these new additions will soon be posted online.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
