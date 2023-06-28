Genshin Impact players can expect to earn many free Primogems in the upcoming version 3.8 update. The next patch will be released on July 5, 2023, and it will also be the final patch before Fontaine's long-awaited release in version 4.0. In the recent Special Program livestream, the developers revealed all the upcoming content, and as usual, there will be a couple of events, each rewarding a decent amount of Primogems.
HoYoverse will also release a new event-exclusive region called Bottleland, which travelers can explore for more gacha currency and other in-game rewards. This article will roughly estimate how many Primogems a F2P player can obtain in Genshin Impact 3.8.
Genshin Impact version 3.8: Free Primogems estimation
Genshin Impact version 3.8 is less than ten days away. The new patch will feature several new events and a lot of stuff to do. That said, most travelers might want to know the most about how many Primogems and Fates they can earn in this update.
With that in mind, below is a brief overview of the total Primogems that can be obtained for free in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8:
Permanent Content
- Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems
- Spiral Abyss: 1200 Primogems
- HoYoLAB Daily Check-in: 80 Primogems
- Character test runs: 80 Primogems
- Kaeya's Hangout Event: 80 Primogems
- Paimon's Bargain: 10 Intertwined Fates
Limited-time content
- Secret Summer Paradise: 1000 Primogems
- Shared Sight: 420 Primogems
- Adventurer's Trials Advanced: 420 Primogems
- Perilous Expedition: 420 Primogems
- Version 3.8 update compensation: 600 Primogems
- Version 4.0 livestream: 300 Primogems
- Web events and misc codes: 200 Primogems
The game developers will release a new event map in the next update called Bottleland, similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago. This means travelers can explore the new region and obtain chests to earn more Primogems. While there isn't a fixed amount, Genshin Impact players can expect to get around 500 to 1000 Primogems from exploration.
Adding this estimation to the previous list sums up to 7620 to 8120 Primogems and 10 Intertwined Fates, nearly 60 pulls on a Character Event Wish. Do note that this is only an estimation and is subject to change. Travelers might be able to get more Primogems via exploration and add more to that amount.
On that note, the above calculations do not include any Acquaint Fates. Here is a breakdown of the total permanent banner currency that one can obtain in Genshin Impact 3.8:
- Paimon's Bargain: 10 Acquaint Fates
- Battle Pass: 5 Acquaint Fates
This amounts to a total of 15 pulls on the Standard Wish, summing up to a total of 75 pulls overall on both permanent and event banners. It is important to remember that all the earnings will also entirely depend on the players' participation in all the events.