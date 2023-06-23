HoYoverse has officially revealed all the 5-star character rerun banners for both phases in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8. The new patch, set to be released on July 5, 2023, will mark the beginning of Phase I and run for 21 days. It is worth noting that HoYoverse will not release any new characters in the new update and will only feature reruns of old characters. The developer did not reveal which 4-star characters will receive a rate-up on the upcoming banners.

This article will cover the officially confirmed rerun banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 complete banner schedule

Phase I (July 5 - July 26)

Eula and Klee Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of Genshin Impact version 3.8 will begin on July 5, 2023, as soon as the new update is online. This half will feature Eula, who will get her long-awaited second rerun banner. The last time she received a rate-up was in November 2021, around one-and-a-half years ago - the longest gap between two banners for any character in Genshin Impact.

At the same time, Klee is also set to return in the first phase of version 3.8. Like Eula, she has not received a banner in a very long time. On a related note, Klee will also get a brand-new character skin in the next patch. The first phase will run for 21 days, or three weeks, and end on July 26, 2023, to make way for the second phase.

Phase II (July 26 - August 16)

Kokomi and Wanderer Phase II banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of the upcoming version 3.8 will start on July 26, 2023, and will feature Kokomi and Wanderer rerun banners. This will be the former's third rerun banner. Kokomi has become increasingly popular with the introduction of Dendro-based reaction, so it is a good opportunity for players to get her.

Meanwhile, Wanderer, better known as Scaramouche, is also returning in phase two of the upcoming update. This will be his first rerun banner since his release. The second phase of this patch will also run for 21 days and end on August 16, 2023. It is also worth noting that version 3.8 will be the final update before Fontaine is introduced.

Poll : 0 votes