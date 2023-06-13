Genshin Impact version 3.8 is expected to be released on July 5, 2023. Since HoYoverse did not tease any new characters via drip marketing, the upcoming patch is expected to be a complete rerun with old characters, similar to version 2.8. Luckily, recent leaks have hinted at some of the potential candidates who are likely to get a rerun in the next update, including Eula and Kokomi.

The banner speculations of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update also include all the potential 4-star characters. This article will go over everything that players need to know about the next patch's banners. It is advised that they take everything with a grain of salt since HoYoverse is yet to confirm anything.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change.

All Genshin Impact version 3.8 character banners leaked

According to the current update schedule of the game, Genshin Impact version 3.8 is expected to be launched on July 5, 2023. The patch will run for 42 days and will be divided into two phases, 21 days each. Here is a list of all the characters that are speculated to be in the upcoming update over both phases, courtesy of insider @vississ01 on Twitter:

Phase I (July 5 - July 26)

Eula (5-star Cryo-Claymore)

Klee (5-star Pyro-Catalyst)

Razor (4-star Electro-Claymore)

Mika (4-star Cryo-Polearm)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo-Polearm)

Phase II (July 26 - August 16)

Sangonomiya Kokomi (5-star Hydro-Catalyst)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo-Catalyst)

Faruzan (4-star Anemo-Bow)

Yanfei (4-star Pyro-Catalyst)

Thoma (4-star Pyro-Polearm)

Based on the leak, it seems that Eula and Klee are likely to get their much-awaited reruns in the first phase of the next update, which will begin on July 5 as soon as version 3.8 goes live. At the same time, Mika, Rosaria, and Razor are also expected to be featured on their banners for the entire duration of phase I.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Kokomi and Wanderer are going to be the featured 5-star characters in the second phase, which will start on July 26, 2023. Faruzan, Yanfei, and Thoma are expected to be 4-star units that will receive a drop-rate boost in the latter half of Genshin Impact version 3.8.

Travelers can expect the official announcement about the upcoming banners in the Special Program preview for the next update, which is expected to be livestreamed on June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes