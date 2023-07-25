Genshin Impact 4.0 and beyond banner timeline leaks

Genshin Impact players are always looking for new details about upcoming characters and banners. HoYoverse revealed many new characters in their recent official Fontaine teaser. This has sparked great excitement as the community eagerly awaits the new patch updates. During this waiting period, reliable sources have shared banner leaks for version 4.0 updates and beyond.

Those who follow Genshin Impact's official media channels must be aware of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet's debut in the version 4.0 update. In this article, we will cover all recent rumors and speculations regarding future patches and their banner leaks.

Genshin Impact: Leaked banner timeline for upcoming new characters

Officially confirmed to debut in 4.0 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

With version 4.X updates and the new region Fontaine closing in, credible sources have started circulating character and banner leaks. Let us start with characters already officially announced by Genshin Impact.

In the recent drip marketing, HoYoverse officials introduced three new siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. While Lyney is a 5-star character, the other two are of 4-star rarity. All of these are confirmed to debut in the upcoming 4.0 banners. They will also be accompanied by rerun 5-star and 4-star characters.

HutaoLover77, a reliable leaker active on Twitter, has recently updated and shared its future banner chart. This chart shows all the upcoming character and their potential or claimed release period in the near future. Remember that not all characters in the chart currently have a fixed release period.

Future banner leaks and speculations

Potential 5-star to debut in Fontaine updates (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the future Genshin Impact characters who have their potential debut leaked:

Version 4.1: Wriothesley & Neuvillete

Wriothesley & Neuvillete Version 4.2: Hydro Archon (Furina/Focalor)

Hydro Archon (Furina/Focalor) Version 4.3: Arlecchino

Arlecchino Version 4.4: Cloud Retainer

Cloud Retainer Version 4.5: Navia

According to recent HutaoLover leaks, Genshin Impact 4.1 banners will feature two 5-star characters: Wriothesley (Cryo Polearm) & Neuvillete (Hydro Catalyst). Furthermore, Hydro Archon and Arlecchino are rumored to be in version 4.2 and 4.3 banners, respectively. Rumors also imply that version 4.4 will host the Lantern Rite and feature Cloud Retainer's debut.

Potential Adeptus to become playable in the future (Image via HoYoverse)

HutaoLover's other recent leaks also claim that other Liyue Harbor adeptus, such as Madame Ping and Guizhong, will also debut. This has raised excitement and speculations from the Genshin Impact community. The most common speculation implies that Guizhong or Madame Ping might join Cloud Retainer in 4.4 banners.

There are also tons of characters who have been officially revealed or have their concept art leaked but haven't been mentioned in this article. This is because leakers are yet to disclose any banner leaks or release speculations. Overall, players have ample time to save resources and Primogems, with so many characters planned to debut.