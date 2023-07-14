Several reliable Genshin Impact leakers have recently leaked a lot of information about the upcoming characters expected to be released in the Fontaine update. Fortunately, some entities such as Clorinde and Navia also made their first official appearance in the recent Overture Teaser trailer, confirming they will be added as playable units in the game. That said, their release dates are still unconfirmed.

This article will showcase all the upcoming playable characters likely to be added in the Fontaine update based on leaks. Note that the list will not include Lyney, Lynette, and Freminent since Genshin Impact has already confirmed that they will be released in version 4.0.

Genshin Impact: All leaked upcoming playable characters in Fontaine

1) Wriothesley

Wriothesley made his first and only official appearance in the recent Overture Teaser trailer. Nothing is officially known about him, but he is expected to be released in version 4.1. Thus, if the leaks are true, travelers can expect a drip marketing post on Genshin Impact's official Twitter page in a few weeks.

Furthermore, based on leaks via Uncle ahq, the developers might add Wriothesley to the Standard banner. It is also speculated that he may have the Cryo element, but he could be a Physical DPS unit, similar to Eula.

2) Charlotte

Most Genshin Impact players would already be familiar with Charlotte since she was one of the main characters in the version 3.7 flagship event. Additionally, she wore a vision around her right thigh, confirming that her element is Cryo. HoYoverse is yet to share any information regarding her release date. However, Mero on Twitter stated that Charlotte could become the first Cryo Catalyst playable unit.

3) Furina

While the game developers have not explicitly revealed any information on Furina, she is believed to be Focalors, the Hydro Archon. It is speculated that she will likely be released in Genshin Impact version 4.2 based on the Archon Quest story progression. Furthermore, the above Reddit shows a leaked image of an upcoming Fontaine Sword, speculated to be Furina's signature weapon.

4) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine, who was first mentioned via his quote in Nahida's character introduction post. Since he holds a high position in the Hydro Nation, it can be assumed that he will play a major role in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Furthermore, in the above Reddit post, a user named @hxg_diluc states that the Chief Justice is a Hydro Dragon.

Most players might already know several elemental dragons are in the game, such as Apep and Azhdaha. Thus, there is a possibility that Neuvillette might be an elemental dragon and Focalors' companion.

5) Navia

Navia is a Geo character (Image via HoYoverse)

While not much is known about Navia, the Overture Teaser confirmed that she has the Geo vision. Additionally, there are rumors that she might be related to the Fontaine Navy. She is expected to be a 5-star unit, but her release date is still in the air.

6) Arlecchino

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



We think she should be a playable character.



Use Sword.



We think the previous rumors are wrong.



#Genshinleaks

According to Arlecchino's filename, she should be a playable character. She will use Sword.

Arlecchino's appearance in Genshin Impact's Overture Teaser confirmed that she will play a role in the Fontaine Archon Quest. A leaker named @HoyoverseJapan on Twitter claims that according to the Fatui Harbinger's filename, she will also be released as a playable unit. Furthermore, it seems that Arlecchino might be a Sword user.

7) Clorinde

Clorinde has Electro vision (Image via HoYoverse)

Several Genshin Impact leaks in the past had leaked concept art of Clorinde's potential designs under the name of Captain R. Interestingly, there is not much difference between her official and leaked artworks. It is also worth mentioning that she can be seen wearing an Electro vision right above her chest, as shown in the image above, which means there is a good chance she will be playable.

8) Chiori

While Chiori is officially yet to appear in any media, she is mentioned in one of Kirara's voice lines. According to the nekomata, the former is an Inazuman, but she left her birthplace for Fontaine and opened a clothing store. According to a reliable leaker called @randialosleaker, it seems that Chiori will be released as a 5-star unit.

9) Cloud Retainer

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



Ver. 4.4実装する予定と思います



Cloud Retainer is a playable character



She likely in the 4.4 banner.

#Genshinleaks

留雲借風真君はプレイアブルキャラです。Ver. 4.4実装する予定と思います Cloud Retainer is a playable character. She likely in the 4.4 banner.

Genshin Impact revealed Cloud Retainer's human form in the previous Lantern Rite festival in version 3.4. @HoyoverseJapan now claims that she will likely be released as a playable in the next Lantern Rite event, which is expected to be in version 4.4. Additionally, it is speculated that she may have the Anemo vision.

10) Siegwinne

Siegwinne might be a Hydro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Siegwinne's designs have been leaked several times in the past, like other Fontaine characters. She was also seen with Wriothesley in the Overture Teaser, which means she is closely related to him. While there is not much information on her, it is speculated that she might be a 5-star Hydro unit.

