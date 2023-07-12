Cloud Retainer in human form maybe playable, according to Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks

Some recent Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks suggest the long-awaited Cloud Retainer might be playable. However, she would only be summonable as a human. That means Travelers won't be able to enjoy the game using her normal crane form. Not many details about the character's playable status have been unveiled, meaning fans shouldn't expect her rarity, weapon type, or element to be mentioned in this article.

Current rumors point to her being playable in Genshin Impact 4.4 around the time this patch's new Lantern Rite Festival is released. The relevant leaks will be provided in the following sections of this article. Remember, everything mentioned below is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks suggest that a humanoid form of the Cloud retainer could be playable

A relevant text leak from Discord (Image via HutaoLover77)

This text leak details plenty of information regarding some upcoming Genshin Impact characters. Hutao Lover reposted that Team China had leaked how a humanoid Cloud Retainer and Arlecchino would be playable in the future. The latter character has been leaked to be useable for a while now, but the former being playable might be news to some fans.

Other interesting aspects of this text leak address the following:

There are more leaks to cover regarding the Adeptus of this group.

Possible release version

Team China has stated that the Cloud Retainer's humanoid version could be playable in Genshin Impact 4.4, supposedly when the next Lantern Rite Festival takes place. The last three Lantern Rite events occurred in either January or February.

Patches typically last for 42 days, meaning the expected release dates for the following Genshin Impact updates are:

Version 4.0: August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023 Version 4.1: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 Version 4.2: November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 Version 4.3: December 20, 2023

December 20, 2023 Version 4.4: January 31, 2024

The math adds up regarding how the next Lantern Rite could take place in Genshin Impact 4.4 if miHoYo follows past precedence. However, there is no guarantee that the Cloud Retainer will be playable by then.

Human form

The human form of this long-awaited character can be seen in the trailer above around its 27-second mark. Her playable design will likely resemble what's shown here since Zhongli uses his summonable form here, too.

Sadly, there isn't anything else of note regarding the Cloud Retainer from recent leaks. Version 4.4 is nearly half a year away at the time of writing, meaning players could have to wait several months until more juicy details are revealed.

Alternatively, one could hope a new mega-leak unveils more information about this character since Genshin has been prone to massive leaks in the past few months. There is a whole slew of Fontaine leaks pertaining to other new characters that Travelers can look through in the meantime, much of which come from the last big mega-leak.

