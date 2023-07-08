Genshin Impact 4.0 update: Banner order, new weapons, 4-stars, and Fontaine leaks

So many Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks have occurred in the past few days. Everything from banner orders to new weapons and characters has been leaked thus far. This article will summarize the various Fontaine content expected to launch once the new Version Update goes live. Note that everything posted below is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.0 is expected to launch around August 16, 2023. Most of the content discussed here will likely be confirmed in the following Special Program once it's viewable. Let's start with the banner order rumors before diving into the other leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: New content in Fontaine, ranging from banners to characters and weapons

Randialos has leaked that the Genshin Impact 4.0 banner order is as follows:

1st Phase: Lyney + Yelan

That means the featured 5-star weapons on Epitome Invocation would be:

1st Phase: The First Great Magic + Aqua Simulacra

The First Great Magic is a brand-new 5-star Bow, so it's worth covering the new weapons up next.

New weapons in Genshin Impact 4.0

The First Great Magic is a 5-star Bow with 608 ATK and 66.15% CRIT DMG at Level 90. Its effect at Refinement Level 1 is:

"ATK increased by 12%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 8%/16%/40%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%."

Here are all the 4-star weapons leaked for the upcoming Fontaine update:

Ballad of the Fjords (Polearm)

Crossing of Fleuve Cendre (Sword)

Finale of the Deep (Sword)

Flowing Purity (Catalyst)

Rightful Reward (Polearm)

Sacrificial Jade (Catalyst)

Scion of the Blazing Sun (Bow)

Song of Stillness (Bow)

Talking Stick (Claymore)

Tidal Shadow (Claymore)

Wolf-Fang (Sword)

The new Battlepass weapons shown in the above Instagram post are as follows, from left to right:

Scion of the Blazing Sun

Wolf-Fang

Talking Stick

Battle of the Fjords

Sacrificial Jade

It's very rare to see an update introduce this many new weapons.

New characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

The new Version Update has three new characters:

Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow)

Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword)

Freminet (4-star Cryo Claymore)

Gameplay for Lyney and Lynette can be seen in the following video.

Both Lyney and Lynette have visually similar deployables and even have taunts in their kits. Lyney focuses more on Charged Attacks, while Lynette's gimmick revolves around Elemental Absorption.

Freminet's gameplay can be seen in the above video. He relies on a mix of Physical and Cryo DMG, with his Elemental Skill being the most complicated part of his kit. It has several different levels to it, which alters the ability's effect.

Everything leaked here is only a small part of what has been unveiled for Fontaine thus far. Other content not included here includes a free Lynette, several new artifacts, item drops, and much more.

