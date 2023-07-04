Genshin Impact Fontaine craftable weapons, designs, and effects

The Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine leaks have been coming thick and fast. Various sources recently shared a batch of leaks, and fans are delighted to peruse each. These include artifacts, strongbox sets, Battle Pass weapons, a wind glider, several characters' kits, abilities, and more. Furthermore, craftable weapons, designs, and effects were also divulged.

Fontaine is supposed to be added by the developers in Genshin Impact 4.0. The update's release date hasn't been officially confirmed. The community speculates that it will arrive in the third week of August later this year. Players are preparing themselves for update 3.8, scheduled to arrive on July 5.

Recent Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks cover craftable weapons, designs, and effects

Mero, @merlin_impact on Twitter, shared the recent Genshin Impact Fontain leaks regarding craftable weapons, an event/fishing weapon, and Lyney's bow.

The weapon details and description from the leaked images are as follows:

Craftable weapons

Song of Stillness (Level 90 || 4-star || 510 Base ATK || 41.3% ATK): When the character with this weapon is healed, they will get a 16% more DMG buff for 8 seconds. Interestingly, this buff will work even if that particular wielder is not on the field.

Finale of the Deep (Level 90 || 4-star || 565 Base ATK || 27.6% ATK): This weapon provides a 12% ATK increase for 12 seconds and a 25% Max HP Bond of Life when an Elemental Skill is used. Players will be able to trigger this effect once every 10 seconds. As soon as the Bond of Life is cleared, players will gain a maximum of 150 ATK based on 2.4% of the Bond for 12 seconds.

Tidal Shadow (Level 90 || 4-star || 510 Base ATK || 41.3% ATK): When the character with this weapon is healed, they will get a 24% more DMG buff for 8 seconds. Interestingly, this buff will work even if that particular wielder is not on the field.

Rightful Reward (Level 90 || 4-star || 565 Base ATK || 27.6% ATK): When the character with this weapon is healed, 8 Energy is restored. Players will be able to trigger this effect once every 10 seconds. Interestingly, this buff will work even if that particular wielder is not on the field.

Flowing Purity (Level 90 || 4-star || 565 Base ATK || 27.6% ATK): This weapon provides an 8% Elemental DMG increase for 12 seconds and a 24% Max HP Bond of Life when an Elemental Skill is used. Players will be able to trigger this effect once every 10 seconds. As soon as the Bond of Life is cleared, players will receive 2% of all Elemental DMG bonuses (maximum of 12%) per 1000HP cleared.

Event/fishing weapon

Crossing of Fleuve Cendre (Level 90 || 4-star || 510 Base ATK || 45.9% ATK): This provides an 8% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate increase. Furthermore, it will also offer a 16% Energy Recharge increase for 5 seconds when an Elemental Skill is used in Genshin Impact.

Lyney's bow

The First Great Magic (Level 90 || 5-star || 608 Base ATK || 66.2% ATK): Wielding this will result in a 12% ATK increase. Genshin Impact players will gain 1 Gimmick stack per party member who shares the same Elemental type and 1 Theatrics stack per party member who shares a different Elemental type from the player. 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks provide 8%/16%/40% ATK. 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks provide 4%/7%/10% Movement SPD.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine is expected to arrive on August 16, 2023. It will reportedly include the new region, featuring ground and underwater exploration.

