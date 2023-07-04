Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: 2 new Fontaine artifacts and more Strongbox sets surface

There has been plenty of rumors regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact update. The much anticipated v4.0 is speculated to be released later this year during August 2023. A bevy of new leaks was recently divulged regarding the aforementioned update. These focus on new Fontaine Artifacts and Strongbox sets that are likely set to appear with Genshin Impact 4.0.

For those unaware, the in-game artifacts allow players to boost a character's stats when equipped. According to Genshin Impact's wiki, there are five types - Flower of Life, Plume of Death, Sands of Eon, Goblet of Eonothem, and Circlet of Logos. The Artifact Strongbox can be utilized to convert three 5-star artifacts into one 5-star artifact.

Latest Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks showcase new Fontaine artifacts and Strongbox sets

The latest batch of leaks was shared by @HutaoLover77 on Twitter. The user is a credible leaker that is well-known in the community, and the details provided in their post are as follows:

2 set: element skill dmg +20%.

4 set: DMG from elemental skills +20%, in addition, when in the party's reserve, DMG from elemental skills +20%, this effect is removed after 2s of appearance.

2 set: NA and CA DMG +15%.

4 set: When there is a change in HP, CRT rate +11%, lasts 5s, max 3 stacks.

Given that these are unconfirmed leaks, the items may get tweaked or changed before release. Players should take the information with a grain of salt and wait for miHoYo to officially confirm it.

When is Genshin Impact 4.0?

As mentioned above, v4.0 is reportedly slated to arrive in August 2023. This date has not been officially confirmed by the developers. Given that each in-game patch continues for 42 days and v3.8 is slated to release on July 5, the 4.0 update is expected to arrive on August 16.

According to leaks, Lyney and Lynette will be available for players with the Fontaine update. The v4.0's map will likely provide both ground and underwater exploration, as teased at the conclusion of the 3.7 livestream.

Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact is currently one of the most popular multiplayer titles. The action RPG receives regular updates that refreshes the in-game content and retains player engagement.

Poll : 0 votes