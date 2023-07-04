Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: New Battle Pass weapons, designs, and effects

A new batch of Fontaine leaks has suddenly flooded the Genshin Impact community once again, courtesy of a well-known and reliable leaker called Mero. The leaks also showcase some new sets of weapons, including a brand-new series of Battle Pass weapons. Each item in the series has a unique design and an amazing set of skills.

The current Battle Pass has only one option in each weapon type, and if the leaks are true, it will increase the players' options while picking a weapon from it. This Genshin Impact article will showcase all the new potential Battle Pass weapons and their effects.

New Genshin Impact Battle Pass weapons leaked

A reliable Genshin Impact leaker named Mero leaked a new series of Battle Pass weapons. Each weapon has a new and refreshing design. Furthermore, they all have CRIT Rate secondary stats similar to the current Battle Pass series but have different passive skills. Travelers can check out the designs of each weapon in the above Reddit post.

Here is a list of the potential new series of weapons in Genshin Impact and their effects at level 90 refinement level one:

Scion of the Blazing Sun (Bow)

Base ATK : 565

: 565 Second stat : 18.4%

: 18.4% Skill: When a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend and deal 60% ATK as DMG. After the Sunfire Arrow hits the enemy, it will increase the Charged Attack DMG taken by the said enemy from the wielder by 28%. Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

Wolf-Fang (Sword)

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : 27.6% CRIT Rate

: 27.6% CRIT Rate Skill: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 16%. When the skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When the burst hits an enemy, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both effects last 10 seconds and will be counted separately. The effect can be stacked up to four times and triggered once every 0.1 seconds.

Talking Stick (Claymore)

Base ATK : 565

: 565 Second stat : 18.4% CRIT Rate

: 18.4% CRIT Rate Skill: After being affected by Pyro, ATK will be increased by 16% for 10 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 12 seconds. After being affected by Cryo, Hydro, or Electro, all Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 10 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

Ballad of the Fjords (Polearm)

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : 27.6% CRIT Rate

: 27.6% CRIT Rate Skill: Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120 if at least three different Elemental types are in the party.

Sacrificial Jade (Catalyst)

Base ATK : 454

: 454 Second stat : 36.8% CRIT Rate

: 36.8% CRIT Rate Skill: The user's Max HP and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 20% and 80, respectively. This effect can be triggered only when the user is not on the field for over 6 seconds. This effect will be canceled if the user stays on the field for over 6 seconds.

Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn (Image via HoYoverse)

If the leaks are accurate, these weapons will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update, expected to go live on August 16, 2023. Travelers can obtain them by unlocking the Gnostic Hymn of the Battle Pass.

