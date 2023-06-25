The latest Genshin Impact leaks have shared some interesting details about the upcoming Fontaine update. Several leakers in the community have stated that there are at least two factions - Light and Darkness - in the Nation of Justice, and they are not on good terms with each other. Interestingly, the information suggests that they may also affect the weapon's visual appearance in the game.

Several images have emerged that display the change in color of the weapon depending on the faction that travelers pick. That said, these are only concept art, so they are subject to change with the official release. Here is everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about the rumored new update.

Fontaine factions to influence visual effects of every weapon in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Weapon special effects Concept Art



Fontaine will give special effects to all weapons.

The effect will depend on which faction we are in.



As previously mentioned, several leakers have stated that there could be two factions in the Nation of Justice - Light and Darkness. Interestingly, @videreleaks recently shared some new and interesting leaks about the upcoming Fontaine region. Based on the information, it seems that they will likely influence the visual effects of a weapon, as shown in the above images.

It is speculated that these changes will affect every weapon in Genshin Impact; an example can be seen in the above post by @cocosanali. The blue Claymore on the left is Eula's signature weapon called Songs of Broken Pines, and there is a clear visible difference in the color schemes in the image. It appears that choosing the Light faction will likely make it much brighter in color.

On the other hand, choosing the Darkness faction will create a dark aura around the weapon. It is speculated that these changes will stay in effect only inside the Fontaine region. That said, they won't affect the stats and skills of the said item and only change its visual appearance.

Luckily, @cocosanali shared more concept art to showcase these new changes. The above post contains several images of Zhongli and Noelle with a new type of Claymore and Polearm. Different colors can be seen glowing on each weapon, and interestingly, they also match the colors of the Visions in Genshin Impact. That said, it is unclear what this could mean at the moment.

On a related note, the two new pieces of gear in the above post are also speculated to be the new craftable weapons from Fontaine. Unfortunately, their names are currently unknown.

