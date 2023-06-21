Genshin Impact leaks Fontaine weapon series design

A recent leak flood has disclosed much information about Genshin Impact's upcoming region, Fontaine. One of the major leaks disclosed the weapons series designed for Fontaine updates. Players get a glimpse of new concept art for the following:

Sword

Polearm

Catalyst

Claymore

Bow

The new weapon leaks also include pictures used as references and inspiration. Furthermore, it appears that all these weapons belong to the same series. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the new Fontaine weapon leaks.

Genshin Impact: Fontaine's upcoming weapon series and concept art leaked

Genshin Impact community went through a leak flood on June 19, 2023. During the flood, tons of early concept art and design leaks were disclosed by the leaker Anon. One of the major highlights of the leak is the upcoming weapon series for Fontaine patches. Players can check out design variants for five weapons in the concept art.

From the concept arts alone, it is difficult to anticipate which ones will be selected for official release. Players also speculate that the variants are different weapons altogether and have different rarities. Although this might explain the difference in quality and the designs, no concrete evidence exists.

‏ً @heart17core also the fontaine weapon designs are cool asf !! i love them incorporating instruments into the weapon designs also the fontaine weapon designs are cool asf !! i love them incorporating instruments into the weapon designs https://t.co/AV1nf0gTus

Before getting new visual leaks of these weapons, those who follow relevant leakers already knew about them since early May 2023. These early leaks informed the Genshin Impact's player base about the existence of new Fontaine weapons and that their design will be based on musical instruments. For players' convenience, here is a quick overview:

Catalyst: Phonograph

Phonograph Sword: Bow of a Violin

Bow of a Violin Claymore: Cello

Cello Polearm: Microphone

Microphone Bow: Saxophone

Players can also look at the concept art to see what they have used as a reference or inspiration.

Other details about Fontaine's weapons

Daily Fontaine ⚖️ @FontaineDaiIy • Focalor's signature weapon info



LEVEL. 90

SUBSTAT : 33.1% HP

BASE ATK : 674



Rapier with the effect of lifesteal (recovers HP from normal and elemental attacks on enemies)



Source: @/HutaoLover77, TeamChina • Focalor's signature weapon infoLEVEL. 90SUBSTAT : 33.1% HPBASE ATK : 674Rapier with the effect of lifesteal (recovers HP from normal and elemental attacks on enemies)Source: @/HutaoLover77, TeamChina

Previous leaks from reliable sources (HutaoLove77 & TeamChina) hinted that Hydro Archon Furina would use a 5-star sword. At level 90, the sword is rumored to provide 674 as base ATK and 33.1 HP% as secondary stats. As the signature weapon for HP scaled 5-star, the sword might also have life-steal in its weapon passive to steal HP from enemies using normal and elemental attacks.

Apart from Hydro Archon, here are other Fontaine character and their choice of weapon in Genshin Impact:

Lyney: Bow

Bow Lynette: Sword

Sword Wriothesley: Polearm

Polearm Neuvillette: Claymore

Claymore Charlotte: Catalyst

Although many other characters will debut during the Fontaine updates, leaks are yet to reveal any information about their choice of weapons.

Poll : 0 votes