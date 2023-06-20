Genshin Impact leaks Playable Hexenzirkel characters and Witch concept art

The recent flood of Fontaine leaks has surprised the Genshin Impact community, as it shares more about playable characters from Hexenzirkel. For those unaware, Hexenzirkel is a mysterious organization created by witches in Tevyat to gather and relax, according to the in-game lore. Leaker HutaoLover has claimed in their previous leaks that two witches are playable in future practices.

While the first was confirmed to be Alice, recent leaks have shed light on the second one, the Perfume Witch. This article explains everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the potential playable Hexenzirkel characters and their potential design.

Genshin Impact leaks: Hexenzirkel playable witches and concept art

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



One of the Hexenzirkel



can transmogrify perfume into many poodles. ‍



Genshin Impact recently witnessed a major wave of Fontaine leaks shared by a single source, Anon. Now, players are excited as the new leaks share more about potential characters from the mysterious witch organization Hexenzirkel. According to early leaks from HutaoLover, there will be two playable witches, with Alice (Codename "A") being one of them.

HoyoverseJapan disclosed the name of the second playable witch in their recent leak. The source has named them Perfume Witch and described her ability to transmute perfume into small poodles. Whether this ability will be part of her kit or an idle animation remains unknown.

While Perfume Witch happens to be an alias or placeholder, many in the community believe that she might be Nicole from Hexenzirkel.

Steambird 🐦 @SteambirdLeaks I hate to break this to y'all, but all these are designs for a same character, only 1 design will be used.



via: anon I hate to break this to y'all, but all these are designs for a same character, only 1 design will be used.via: anon https://t.co/3g409HRakz

In the recent leak flood, many model designs and concept art were shared that may belong to the Hexenzirkel witches. Reliable leaker SYP has confirmed that all 15+ designs on the Twitter post belong to a single character, Perfume Witch.

The leaker has clarified that the final design is yet to be revealed, leaving many players with mixed feelings as they share their interest in the early concept art.

All we know about Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact

In the previous event, Windblume's Breath in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, players learn about this circle of witches for the first time. It was Alice who prepared everything so Klee, and her friends can find out more about this secret society.

Here is a list of all the known characters who were part of this organization:

Alice

Barbeloth

Rhinedottir

Nicole

I. Ivanovna N.

Andersdotter

Other than I Ivanovna N, who is confirmed to have passed away, there is a possibility of other characters becoming playable in the future.

