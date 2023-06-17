Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream and patch leaks: Major announcements, banners and update details

Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program is rumored to soon premiere in the upcoming weeks. Players eagerly wait for the HoYoverse developers to announce details about the next version 3.8 update officially. This live stream will also be a great way to confirm all the patch leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community.

Those who follow relevant leaks must know about future content, banner leaks, and more. This article will compile all the latest information and leaks known about the 3.8 live stream and patch leaks for those still unaware.

Genshin Impact leaks: All you need to know about version 3.8 and its live stream

HoYoverse officials have not announced dates for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 live stream. However, players can use information about previous live streams and quickly anticipate the premiere dates for future ones. The recent 3.7 Special Program premiered on May 13, 2023, and its version update dropped on May 24, 2023. It can be safely assumed that live streams take place 10-12 days before the version updates.

Since officials have a strict schedule to launch new version updates after 42 days, players can expect the 3.8 updates to launch on July 5, 2023. Considering this, here are the tentative dates for the upcoming 3.8 Special Program:

June 23, 2023

June 24, 2023

June 25, 2023

Genshin Impact officials will announce the details two days before the premiere.

Leakers disclose major announcements and banner details

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

GenshinIntel has compiled all the content planned for the 3.8 updates. The major highlight players should look out for is the new summer event where a temporary map, Veluriyam Mirage, will replace Golden Apple Archipelago. The upcoming summer event will be oceanid-themed, and the new map will also feature a blend of the Sumeru environment with Fontaine mechanisms.

In this flagship event, players can win a free copy of Layla amongst the pool of exciting in-game rewards. The summer event will also introduce new skin outfits for Klee and Kaeya. Apart from this, Genshin Impact officials will add many recurring events revamped with new elements and features.

Other reliable leakers, such as SYP and Uncle SB, have uncovered the potential list of characters that will appear on the 3.8 banners. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I

5-star: Klee & Eula

4-star: Mika, Rosaria, & Razor

Phase II

5-star: Kokomi & Wanderer

4-star: Thoma, Yanfei, & Faruzan

The Phase I banners will drop with the update on July 5, 2023. These banners will stay active for 21 days before getting replaced by Phase II banners. Speaking of weapon banners, players can expect signature weapons of the potential 5-star reruns.

Overall, Genshin Impact players should watch the 3.8 Special Program to get more clarity about future content. Let's not forget that the live stream will also hand out free Primogems.

