What is the next banner in Genshin Impact? 3.8 characters and rerun leaks

With the arrival of Phase II of Genshin Impact 3.7, the community eagerly awaits the next version update. The patch 3.8 update is the last one before the developers introduce the Land of Justice, Fontaine. Many players, especially newer ones, should look forward to character banners rumored to feature some of the best 5-star units.

Recent leaks from credible sources such as Uncle SB & Vississ have shared the list of all characters appearing in 3.8 banners. This article will outline everything there is to know about Genshin Impact 3.8 reruns.

Upcoming 5-star rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.8 recently leaked

Recent leaks by Vississ have been circulating in the Genshin Impact community for a while now. Those following the leaks must know that patch 3.8 banners will not include any new 5-stars and will only feature reruns. Here are all the characters rumored to return based on the recent leaks:

Phase I - Eula + Klee

Phase II - Wanderer + Kokomi

Based on the Twitter leak above, Eula fans will be happy to have her back on the 3.8 limited banners after she was absent for over a year. As a matter of fact, except for Sangonomiya Kokomi, none of the other three characters are part of the current meta.

However, each of these 5-stars possesses a unique kit, excellent character design, and a well-written backstory to win the hearts of the player base.

The upcoming patch will also feature the summer event, and other leakers have uncovered that all the above-mentioned will be part of the limited event quest. This implies the accuracy of the leak shared by Vississ.

Players should also look forward to Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program, rumored to premiere around June 23, 2023, to reveal the upcoming banners officially.

Recent leaks uncover Genshin Impact 3.8 banner 4-stars

Another leaker, Uncle SB, shared the banner order along with 4-stars that will appear in the upcoming banners. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I

Eula (Cryo-Claymore)

Klee (Pyro-Catalyst)

Mika (Cryo-Polearm)

Rosaria (Cryo-Polearm)

Razor (Electro-Claymore)

Phase II

Kokomi (Hydro-Catalyst)

Wanderer (Anemo-Catalyst)

Thoma (Pyro-Polearm)

Yanfei (Pyro-Catalyst)

Faruzan (Anemo-Catalyst)

All 4-star characters will receive a huge drop boost as they feature in the upcoming character event banners. Note that the version 3.8 update is rumored to launch in the first week of July. Therefore, Phase I banners will drop simultaneously, while Phase II will launch after 21 days, on July 25 or 26, 2023.

