Genshin Impact 3.8 countdown and release dates for all servers

Genshin Impact 3.8 is scheduled to be the final version before HoYoverse brings in the major Fontaine expansion. With several reruns and brand-new regions scheduled to arrive, players are particularly excited to see how the company teases the Hydro nation through the upcoming temporary location in Genshin Impact.

While official announcements are far from appearing on the social accounts of HoYoverse, numerous data miners have revealed information on banners, events, and almost every significant content for v3.8. Players excited about the release can expect the update on July 5.

Typically, everyone can also expect v3.8 to be significantly more major than any of the recent updates. HoYoverse is known for bringing in a new temporary location every year before launching a new expansion, and this year will be no different.

Countdown and release date for Genshin Impact v3.8 in all regions

With every global release of Genshin Impact updates, players worldwide tend to be confused regarding the release time based on their region. Hence, the following countdown should provide a clearer idea to everyone:

The release times and dates for all major regions are as follows:

India: 8:30 am (July 5)

Philippines: 11:00 am (July 5)

China: 11:00 am (July 5)

UK: 4:00 am (July 5)

Japan: 12:00 pm (July 5)

Korea: 12:00 pm (July 5)

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

As usual, each region will be faced with 5-hour maintenance before the update releases on the official servers.

What are the expected banners in Genshin Impact 3.8?

With no new characters scheduled to release, the following list contains the upcoming 5-star characters in each phase of v3.8:

1st phase: Eula and Klee (5 stars), alongside Mika, Rosaria, and Razor. (4 stars)

2nd phase: Kokomi and Wanderer (5 stars), alongside Thoma, Yanfei, and Faruzan. (4 stars).

The star of the update will most definitely be Eula since she will be making her appearance in a rerun banner for the first time since Genshin Impact 2.3. Each character will also have their signature weapon featured in a separate banner.

What can players expect from Genshin Impact 3.8?

As mentioned, v3.8 will bring in a new explorable location for a limited time. Similar to previous events, players can expect this region to close off once the Fontaine expansion follows in the next update. Based on leaks, it seems the new open world will be carnival-themed with events and puzzles.

Other content will include Kaeya hangout quests, skins for Klee and Kaeya, alongside new cards in the TCG, and a free Layla.

