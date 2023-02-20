Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date, maintenance time, and countdown for all timezones

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 update boasts several new characters, events, and rewards. Players are excited to pull for Dehya, one of the most popular characters in the Sumeru arc, alongside Mika from the region of Mondstadt. With multiple questlines being scheduled for release, the entirety of the v3.5 update will most likely be Mondstadt-themed, due to the upcoming Windblume Festival.

However, with every major update, comes scheduled server maintenance. The upcoming downtime will be no different from the previous ones, as players can expect to receive a five-hour maintenance period. During this time, no one can enter the game's servers or access any in-game features.

The following article will list out the downtimes in all major regions, alongside a countdown to provide everyone with a clearer idea of when v3.5 will arrive.

Important details about Genshin Impact 3.5's release date, time, and more

Genshin Impact v3.5 will most likely be released on March 1, 2023 at around 11:00 am (UTC +8). As mentioned earlier, the launch will follow a five-hour maintenance downtime, which is typical before any version update. Starting from the time that this article is published, players have approximately eight days and 14 hours before the servers go live with the v3.5 update.

The following countdown will help readers understand when the Genshin Impact version will come out:

The server downtimes for all major regions are as follows:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (March 1)

Philippines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (March 1)

China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (March 1)

UK: 11:00 pm (February 28) to 4:00 am (March 1)

Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (March 1)

Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (March 1)

Hence, the maintenance downtime and dates for all time zones are as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (February 28)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (February 28)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (February 28)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (February 28)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (February 28) to 4:00 am (March 1)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (March 1)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (March 1)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (March 1)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (March 1)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (March 1)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (March 1)

Like previous versions, each phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 will run for a total of 21 days, with the first phase starting from March 1 to 22. The first phase of the update will bring in Dehya as a new character alongside Cyno for a rerun. The second phase will have two reruns, including Shenhe and Ayaka.

The Genshin Impact pre-installation process will be made available a few days before the update goes live. As mentioned above, these downtimes are applicable for all time zones so that players can calculate accordingly based on their regions. Typically, the developers will provide every player with a total of 600 Primogems through the in-game mail system as compensation for the five-hour maintenance downtime.

It must be noted that players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 5 to access this in-game email and obtain the free Primogems that have been provided by HoYoverse.

