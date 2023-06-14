Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream codes expected release date and Special Program time

The Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream redeem codes will have the same release date as the upcoming Special Program. However, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the broadcast's air date, let alone when the forthcoming update launches. This has led players to figure out such dates via speculation. Thankfully, it isn't difficult to get an idea of when the Special Program will air.

It's currently expected that the Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream will air 10-12 days before Version 3.8 launches. That means this broadcast can air on June 23, 24, or 25.

When is the Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream expected to air?

Eula is rumored to have a rerun in this patch (Image via HoYoverse)

Historically speaking, all past Special Programs past Version 1.0 have aired 10-12 days before the update's release date. For example, the 3.7 Special Program aired on May 13, 2023, while its related patch came out on May 24, 2023.

Since Version Updates tend to be 42 days long, Travelers can predict that Version 3.8 will launch on July 5, 2023. Subtracting 10-12 days on that date gives players the estimated Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream dates of:

June 23, 2023

June 24, 2023

June 25, 2023

HoYoverse is expected to confirm the exact date two days before the Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream airs.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream redeem codes

Primogems are a gift many players want to claim (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Special Program will introduce three redeem codes that award players with 300 Primogems upon use. Technically speaking, each one gives you 100 Primogems.

Travelers should know that these redeem codes will expire a day after being revealed. You don't have to watch the Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream in order to obtain them. Instead, players can opt to get them from social media or other websites that will post them.

This is the website you can use to redeem the codes (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to redeem codes for this game. The website method is popular since it's convenient and doesn't require much effort. Simply head to the official Genshin Impact website and click on the Redeem Code tab on the top.

You should see something similar to the above photo. From here, do the following:

Log in. Select the server you normally play on. Paste the Redemption Code. Click on Redeem.

Repeat the process for all three Special Program codes.

Entering codes in the game is one way to redeem them (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, the in-game method involves you pausing the game and heading to Settings. You can then go to Account, Redeem Now, and paste the code there. Repeating the process three times is also necessary to get 300 Primogems.

Travelers can choose whichever method is more convenient for them. Veteran gamers should already know how the whole process works, but new players will learn the steps quite quickly. Note that you need to collect your Primogems and other rewards from the in-game mail.

