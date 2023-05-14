The Genshin Impact 3.7 patch is expected to go live on May 24, 2023. HoYoverse conducted its Special Program on May 13, 2023, revealing all the upcoming content, including the events and character rerun banners. Speaking of banners, fans would also like to know how much Primogems, Acquaint Fates, and Intertwined Fates they can earn and save in the next update of Genshin Impact.

These premium gacha currencies can be obtained through various sources such as Daily Commissions, World Quests, events, etc. This article will roughly estimate how many Primogems and Fates one can get in the Genshin Impact version 3.7 update. Do note that amount earned will also depend on the player's participation.

Genshin Impact players can obtain Primogems worth over 90 pulls in the upcoming 3.6 update

WFP @WangshengFP Estimated Primos for 3.7! Big thanks to diamisces#0023 for the infographic! Estimated Primos for 3.7! Big thanks to diamisces#0023 for the infographic! ❤️ https://t.co/mBKWNS1gMo

WFP, a popular Genshin Impact fan page on Twitter, has shared a rough estimation of how many Primogems players can obtain in the upcoming version 3.7 update.

Here is a brief overview of the total amount of Primogems one can obtain in Genshin Impact 3.7 by completing all the events and other upcoming content:

Permanent content

Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems

Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

HoYoLAB Daily Check-in: 80 Primogems

Version 3.7 update compensation: 600 Primogems

Version 3.8 livestream: 300 Primogems

Yoimiya's Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

Kaveh's Hangout Event: 60 Primogems

Character test runs: 80 Primogems

Achievements: 30 Primogems

Paimon's Bargain: 10 Intertwined Fates

Limited time event

Duel! The Summoner's Summit!: 1,000 Primogems

Feast of the Departed Warriors: 420 Primogems

Fayz Trials: Hypostasis: 420 Primogems

Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter: 420 Primogems

Misc codes and web events: 200 Primogems

Combining all the rewards from the abovementioned content will amount to 9,590 Primogems or roughly 60 pulls, which is slightly less than needed to obtain at least one guaranteed 5-star item. Unfortunately, the developers will not release a new map in the v3.7 update, so there won't be any new exploration rewards and achievements.

Thus, it seems that F2P players might not be able to save enough to get one of the 5-star characters they wish to pull in the next update.

Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players who have purchased the Blessings of the Welkin Moon get 600 Genesis Crystals and another 3,780 Primogems over 42 days, the entire patch's duration. In addition, unlocking the Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn will give four Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems after reaching level 50.

Combining the previous estimation of 9,590 Primogems with the amount earned Welkin Moon and Battle Pass of 5,700 Primogems will give a player a total of 15,290 Primogems, roughly 95 pulls. While F2P players might not guarantee themselves a 5-star item, Welkin, and BP users can still pull at least a 5-star character or weapon from the upcoming banners in the next update.

