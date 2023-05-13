Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream Overview: Banners, characters, major events, and rewards

The Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream has already aired, so let's look at the banners, major events, and other rewards that were officially announced. miHoYo confirmed everything listed below in the Special Program that aired on May 13, 2023. While there have been leaks in the past, this article won't focus on any leaks and instead discuss the content that was confirmed to be happening.

The new Version Update is titled "Duel! The Summoner's Summit!" It will release on May 24, 2023. No new 5-star character will appear in this patch, but there will be a brand-new 4-star known as Kirara who will appear in the first phase. More information on the banners can be seen below.

Banners, characters, events, and rewards revealed from the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream

This is the first phase's banners (Image via HoYoverse)

On the first banner phase are Yoimiya and Yae Miko as the featured 5-stars. These Event Wishes will be released once the new Version Update starts, which the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream revealed would be May 24, 2023.

Kirara is the only 4-star character currently confirmed to be on this banner phase.

Her gameplay trailer can be seen in the above video. Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword user who can create shields with her Elemental Skill. If players hold it, she will enter an Urgent Neko Parcel state where she's inside a cardboard box and has increased:

Movement speed

Climbing speed

Jumping power

Stamina Consumption via climbing

Her Elemental Skill also deals Dendro DMG. By comparison, Kirara's Elemental Burst merely does Dendro DMG in a wide AoE.

These are the 5-star banners for the second half of the upcoming update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream confirmed that Kazuha and Alhaitham will be featured in the second half of the next patch. No specific day was listed for them as of the time the Special Program came out.

New events

The main event, as revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The following events were confirmed in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream:

Duel! The Summoners' Summit!

Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter

Feast of the Departed Warriors

Fayz Trials: Hypothesis

Ley Line Overflow

Duel! The Summoners' Summit! is the main event of the next update. Fans of Genius Invokation TCG will be able to partake in the King of Invokations Grand Prix. A free weapon known as Ibis Piercer will be available at this event. All that's officially known about this bow is that it's a free 4-star.

Otherwise, the usual standard rewards are available in this main event:

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Character Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Mora

Congealed Pupa Wax is also present as one of the confirmed rewards. This upcoming update has a heavy focus on Genius Invokation TCG, as there will be some new game modes and a plethora of new cards, including fan favorites such as:

Amber

Hu Tao

Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Shenhe

Venti

Xiao

Zhongli

It is also worth mentioning that Travelers should use the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream Redeem Codes as soon as possible before they expire on May 14, 2023.

