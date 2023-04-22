Upcoming Genshin Impact character Kirara to have unique climbing skills: Gameplay leaks surface

Genshin Impact 3.7's Kirara has a unique Elemental Skill that allows her to move around on the ground, climb, and even deal Dendro DMG when she bumps into enemies. All of this happens while she's in a cardboard box! It's an amusing ability that some Genshin Impact fans might wish to see in action. This article will include a few tweets that contain leaked footage of it.

If the posts don't load, that likely means HoYoverse has taken them down. Mirrors exist online, so readers can easily find copies of these gameplay clips should they look hard enough. With that minor disclaimer out of the way, let's look at the actual footage in the following section of this leak roundup.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kirara's unique climbing skill

📦💙DailyKirara✨️🐾 @_Daily_Kirara_



Kirara's hold E used to climb



THE "Meow~"



*dies*



DBSJJWJDDJDJ



Also she climbs faster and uses less stamina during this state... I've been suffering from climbing long af mountains for years now it's finally over

️

HoYoverse has taken down many popular clips of Kirara's unique climbing ability, but the above tweet was still up when this article was published. As readers can see, she's currently in a strange box-like form known as Urgent Neko Parcel. This state is activated when the player holds her Elemental Skill as opposed to pressing it.

Here is a description of what Urgent Neko Parcel does from the datamined leaks:

"Deals Dendro DMG to opponents she crashes into. This effect can be triggered once on each opponent every 0.5s. When in this state, Kirara's movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power are all increased, and her Stamina Consumption from climbing is increased. When the duration ends or the skill is used again, a Flipclaw Strike more powerful than the attack in the Press Mode will be unleashed, dealing AoE Dendro DMG."

Urgent Neko Parcel can last for a maximum of ten seconds, and the longer this character uses this ability, the more time she will need to wait to use her Elemental Skill again. The above video also shows how Kirara climbs mountains faster in that state than an entity normally can without jumping.

Timely Kirara 📦 @timelykirara something about her skill makes me so happy like KIRARA TURNING INTO A BOX AND MEOWS EVERYTIME YOU JUMP ISN'T THAT SO CUTE something about her skill makes me so happy like KIRARA TURNING INTO A BOX AND MEOWS EVERYTIME YOU JUMP ISN'T THAT SO CUTE https://t.co/oUynziYbmm

The above clip is another video where Kirara uses Urgent Neko Parcel to climb a wall in Genshin Impact. This post might be useful in case the previous footage gets copyright-struck. This video also shows how she can exit this ability early. Players might even be able to hear her meow when she transforms into the box, which is quite amusing.

Related Genshin Impact leaks

Her official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara is known to be playable sometime in Genshin Impact 3.7. It's not yet known which banner phase will feature this character. She's known to be a four-star Dendro Sword user, and everything from her Ascension Materials (all of which can be pre-farmed) to her gameplay has been leaked thus far.

Just keep in mind that the information revealed about this character is subject to change. That includes the versatility of her Urgent Neko Parcel ability, with her Elemental Skill currently having a cooldown of eight to 12 seconds.

Many Genshin Impact theory crafters have already hypothesized Kirara's role in the meta. Many people are optimistic about the value she brings to the table. This is why it will be interesting to see if this character lives up to the hype generated thus far.

More gameplay videos could be leaked in the coming weeks for any other noteworthy interactions her Urgent Neko Parcel is capable of doing.

