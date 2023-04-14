Genshin Impact Kirara: Ascension Materials and gameplay leaks

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks have already come in full force, and with them: Kirara's Ascension Materials and gameplay videos. Travelers have been eagerly looking forward to more details about this Dendro catgirl. It is important to note that everything shared here is subject to change. Ascension Materials, Talent Resources, and a gameplay video will all be featured in this article.

Leaks tend to get copyright strikes, so try to save the video shown here before it gets taken down. Otherwise, the text here should be good to stay and remain useful for those late to these Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks. Let's start with the Talent and Ascension Materials.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Kirara Ascension Materials and gameplay

The above infographic is an excellent visual representation of what Travelers need to farm to max out Kirara's total level. Here is a simple list of the Ascension Materials you need to acquire for her:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunks

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

168x Amakumo Fruit

18x Spectral Husk

30x Spectral Heart

36x Spectral Nucleus

46x Evergloom Ring

420,000 Mora

Likewise, here is what she needs to max out all three Talents in Genshin Impact 3.7 and beyond:

9x Teachings of Transience

63x Guide to Transience

114x Philosophies of Transience

18x Spectral Husk

66x Spectral Heart

93x Spectral Nucleus

18x Everamber

1x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Interestingly, all of these Ascension Materials and Talent Resources are available to pre-farm prior to Genshin Impact 3.7.

Kirara gameplay leaks

The above gameplay leak shows off Kirara's idle animations before showing off her actual abilities in Genshin Impact 3.7. Readers can then see her walking and running movements before she finally does some Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks.

At the 1:09 mark is when this character finally does her Elemental Skill. Here is what the leaks reveal about this ability's press version:

"Leaps into the air with all the agility of a cat passing through the bushes, and thwacks her foes with a flying kick that deals Dendro DMG while creating a Shield of Safe Transport. This will also briefly apply Dendro to Kirara. The shield will absorb Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. The shield's DMG absorption will be based on Kirara's Max HP and will not exceed a certain percentage of that Max HP. The remaining DMG absorption on a Shield of Safe Transport will stack on a new one when it is created, and its duration will be reset."

Her official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hold version of her Elemental Skill has a description stating:

"Kirara deploys another Shield of Safe Transport identical to the one created by the other mode out of her desire to "deliver within half a day." She will also curl up into a special express delivery box, entering the Urgent Neko Parcel state in order to move and fight more swiftly."

Urgent Neko Parcel has her enter a cardboard box to deal Dendro DMG to enemies she hits while also buffing her movement and climbing speed, jumping power, and Stamina Consumption. Sprinting can cancel this ability.

Kirara's Elemental Burst can be seen around the 1:12 mark, when she throws the little green bombs. Its leaked description is:

"Sends a Special Delivery Package on an express course to thieves who need to be punished, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. After the Special Delivery Package explodes, it will split up into many Cat Grass Cardamoms that will explode either upon contact wtih opponents or after a period of time, dealing AoE Dendro DMG."

Kirara will be released in Genshin Impact 3.7, although it is yet to be revealed which phase will feature her.

