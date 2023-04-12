HoYoverse has finally launched the highly anticipated version 3.6 of their popular gacha game Genshin Impact. Fans can now explore the newly unlocked areas of Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert, located northwest of the Desert of Hadramaveth in Sumeru. That said, the developers have also released a fresh bunch of enemies in the new region, including the weekly boss Apep.

Genshin Impact fans can challenge the new Trounce Domain once a week to obtain the characters' talent level-up materials. While no units currently need the item drops from Apep, the leaks suggest that both Baizhu and Kaveh will likely require it, so fans can pre-farm the items before their release. This article will guide users on how to unlock the new weekly boss in Genshin Impact.

Complete Nahida's story quest to unlock the new weekly boss in Genshin Impact

Nahida's new Story Quest act (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has released a new weekly boss known as Apep, the Dragon of Verdure, located near the newly released desert area of Sumeru, Gavireh Lavajard. The new Trounce Domain is locked behind Nahida's second Story Quest act, Homecoming, and to start the quest, players need to fulfill a few requirements, which are:

Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Act 1 - Lingering Warmth of Nahida's Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter

Location of Apep weekly boss domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Now fans must play the second act in Nahida's Story Quest chapter. During the quest, they will unravel new mysteries and encounter one of the oldest beings in Teyvat, Apep - the Dendro Dragon. Upon completing the story, a new underground Domain will automatically appear on the map.

Similar to other Trounce Domains in Genshin Impact, fans can challenge the boss as many times as they want; however, the rewards can only be claimed once per week. Here is a complete list of all the item drops that can be obtained by defeating Apep:

Nagudas Emerald Sliver/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Dreamsolvent

Berserker set

Instructor set

The Exile set

Gladiator's Finale set

Wanderer's Troupe set

Midlander Sword Billet

Midlander Bow Billet

Midlander Polearm Billet

Midlander Claymore Billat

Midlander Catalyst Billet

Primordial Greenbloom

Worldspan Fern

Everamber

The last three items on the list are the newly released talent level-up materials. As previously mentioned, no characters on the current Genshin Impact roster require these items. Be that as it may, it is highly suspected that both Baizhu and Kaveh will likely need one of the three new materials to level up their talents.

Collecting the rewards upon completing the Trounce Domain challenge will consume 60 Original Resins, or 30 Resins if it is one of the first three claims of the week.

