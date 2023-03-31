Genshin Impact 3.6 patch: Trailer, new desert region, bosses, and enemies revealed

Although the Special Program March 31 livestream for Genshin Impact 3.6 did not run for too long, the developers did reveal a lot of new content for that update, including all new characters, other rerun banners, and events. The new patch will be released on April 12, 2023, across all servers at the same time.

Since the ongoing v3.5 felt slightly lackluster to many fans, they are excited about fresh content being added in the upcoming update, including a new map and foes. This article will showcase all the enemies and the new region that will be in the next version of Genshin Impact.

The new desert subarea in Sumeru will be unlocked in Genshin Impact 3.6

As usual, the Special Program began with a short five-minute trailer for the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, which revealed a ton of information about the upcoming content. Fans who are interested in watching the new promotional video can head to the game's official YouTube channel.

Sumeru is currently the largest nation that can be explored by Genshin Impact players. Much of the land surface in the Nation of Wisdom is just barren deserts. Fortunately, during the Special Program, it was revealed that the developers will release another desert region in the upcoming update.

Sneak peek of the new location in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Screenshot of another location in the new Sumeru area (Image via HoYoverse)

Both of the above images are of the new sub-area that will be unlocked in the upcoming update. A fresh region will allow players to farm more chests and complete more time trial challenges.

Although it was not announced during the livestream, it is expected that fans will be able to collect Dendroculus to finally be able to max their Statues of the Seven in Sumeru.

New enemies and bosses will be introduced in the upcoming Genshin Impact update

Iniquitous Baptist (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dragon of Verdure, Apep (Image via HoYoverse)

The images above show the two new bosses that fans will encounter during their adventures in the new sub-area. The first one is an overworld boss called Iniquitous Baptist from the Abyss Order, and the one below is the new weekly boss called Apep, the Dragon of Verdure — who is expected to be locked behind Nahida's new act in her Story Quest.

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue (Image via HoYoverse)

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers are also planning to release two new overworld enemies: Anemo Hilichurl Rogue and Hydro Hilichurl Rogue. Based on what was revealed during the Special Program, these two do not belong to any particular Hilichurl Tribes, but both might assist some groups sometimes if they're in need of help. They also have a unique style of fighting and are always wandering around Teyvat.

