Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes list and guide to redeem 300 Primogems

The Special Program of the Genshin Impact 3.6 version has finally concluded. During the live event, the hosts revealed plenty of exciting information about the upcoming update, including the latest Sumeru region, brand new events, and character banners. Furthermore, it was revealed that the next patch of the game will be released on April 12, 2023, across all servers simultaneously.

One of the most exciting parts of the Special Program for the community was the three redemption codes that were revealed throughout the show. That said, players who missed the live event and didn't get to see the codes need not worry. This article will list all three of the Special Program codes and how to redeem them along with their associated rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program livestream codes and rewards

First redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of the redemption codes and rewards that were dropped during the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program livestream:

9ARE6VLJT34H (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) KBRE7D4KA2MM (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) 7S9X6V4JB2M9 (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)

Each code can only be redeemed once and will expire on April 1 at 12:00 am (UTC-4), which is why players must use them as soon as possible to claim their rewards. As it's one of the rare times when a player can obtain a total of 300 Primogems at once, this opportunity shouldn't be missed out on.

How to redeem Genshin Impact's Special Program livestream codes

To obtain the rewards, Genshin Impact fans can redeem these codes using two separate methods. One of these options doesn't require them to load up the game as they can simply head to the official website and log in using their HoYoverse account. The second method is to open the game and redeem all of the codes through the in-game settings.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to redeem these codes and claim the rewards using both methods.

Redeeming codes on the official website

Head to the official Genshin Impact website and click on the Redeem Code option at the top or click this link: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift Log in using your valid HoYoverse account credentials. Select the valid game server. Enter a valid code and click on Redeem.

Genshin Impact official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Clearly, this option doesn't take a lot of time and is ideal for those who don't wish to open the game just to redeem these codes.

Redeem code via in-game settings

Open the game. Go to the Paimon Menu and open up the game's Settings. Open the Account sub-option and click on Redeem Now. Enter a valid code and press Exchange.

Redeeming the code through the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, both of these options are quite simple and fans can choose either one to redeem the latest codes. Furthermore, the rewards are sent directly to the account through the mail system within 15 minutes, making it a very convenient feature.

