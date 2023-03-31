How to sign up for Genshin Impact 3.7 beta: Date and application details

Genshin Impact recently announced on their official Discord server that they're accepting applications for the beta version of the upcoming 3.7 version. The game is currently still in its 3.5 update and will be releasing the 3.6 patch in less than two weeks. The Genshin Impact 3.7 beta is expected to begin soon after the release of v3.6.

Interested fans can apply for the beta testing phase and have a chance to enjoy all of the new upcoming characters and events that are yet to be announced. The purpose of this testing period is to check for bugs or any other in-game issues in the upcoming version and fix them before the new update is officially released to the public.

Genshin Impact 3.7 beta testing applications are now open

Applications for Genshin Impact 3.7 beta testing have already begun and will last for four days or until 4:30 am (UTC) on April 4, 2023. However, before fans can fill out the questionnaire and apply for the beta test, there are a few requirements that they must fulfill:

Players must be a member of the Genshin Impact Official Discord server and have their DMs open for the Paimon bot to contact them. Players must be over the age of 18 at the time that the application is submitted. Otherwise, it will be denied. Players must have a current or expired ID issued by the government such as a Passport or a Driver's License.

If the applicants meet all of the above requirements, they can click on the following link provided by HoYoverse, which will direct them to the survey: https://hoyo.link/f2y1CBAd

Here's a list of all the questions that players will need to answer in the questionnaire:

Discord Tag

Discord ID

Genshin Impact UID

Adventure Rank

Have you completed Floor 12-3 of the current Spiral Abyss cycle (clearing with 36 stars does not matter)?

Platform (Android, iOS, and PC)

Server (NA, EU, ASIA, and Other)

E-mail address

Country

Spoken language(s)

Select the game genre(s) you have played in the past year

Full legal name

Age of consent

Every player that's looking to apply for the beta testing phase should make sure that they submit all of the information correctly. Once the deadline has passed, the developers will go through each application and select a few players randomly and reach out to them for further instructions.

The current maximum capacity of the official Discord server is 1000k and is generally always filled, making it difficult for those who aren't already members of the server to join it right now. However, they should keep trying until they can join or wait for future beta test applications.

Poll : 0 votes