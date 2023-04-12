Genshin Impact 3.6 patch notes: New features, banners, artifacts, region, and major changes

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update is going to be one of the biggest in the game so far. The upcoming patch will release two new Dendro characters, two artifact sets, unlock a desert subarea in Sumeru, new mechanisms, and so much more. Fans will also see the return of some of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact, including Nahida and Ganyu.

Additionally, the flagship event of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update will take place in Sumeru and fans will get to meet their favorite characters once again. That said, this article will cover everything important about the upcoming patch.

List of all the upcoming content in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) New region in Sumeru

Two new areas will be unlocked in v3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first major update in Genshin Impact 3.6 is the release of two new subareas - Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert - in the Nation of Wisdom. The new region also means fans will be able to explore more locations and collect more chests and achievements.

2) New domains and artifact sets

New domains will be available (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Sumeru map will also include three new domains:

Somalata Inland Sea

Purification Spring

Molten Iron Fortress

The first two entries on the list are one-time clearance reward domains. Meanwhile, Molten Iron Fortress is an artifacts domain, where players will be able to farm two fresh sets of artifacts called Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow.

Two new artifact sets (Image via HoYoverse)

Nymph's Dream is made for Hydro DPS units and is expected to be Childe's new best set. Meanwhile, Vourukasha's Glow is believed to be Dehya's new best artifacts option.

3) New characters and weapon

Genshin Impact 3.6 will release two brand new Dendro characters, Kaveh and Baizhu. The former is a 4-star Claymore unit while the latter is a 5-star Catalyst unit. Fans will have a chance to pull both of them in the second phase banners for a limited period of time.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!



(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6! (Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/lqnrqAifop

HoYoverse will also release a new 5-star Catalyst called Jadefall's Splendor. The new weapon will be available in the second phase's weapon banner.

4) Character reruns

Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou and Nahida will get their first-ever rerun in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.6. Following them is Ganyu, who will get her third rerun in the second half of the same patch, making her the first and only female character with a total of four banners.

5) New main story

Nahida will receive a new Story Quest in the upcoming update, making her the third character after Zhongli and Raiden Shogun with a Story Quest sequel. Simultaneously, Layla will also get a new Hangout Event. Both these quests will be available as soon as the new update is online.

Furthermore, Baizhu will get a new Story Quest chapter in the second phase along with her debut banner.

6) Events

Fans can get a free Faruzan in the upcoming event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the events in the upcoming patch:

Akademiya Extravaganza

The Recollector's Path

Fulminating Sandstorm

Brewing Developments

Akademiya Extravaganza is the first major event in the version 3.6 update and fans will have a chance to earn 900-1000 Primogems and also get a free copy of Faruzan. Meanwhile, the other three will give 420 Primogems each.

7) New enemies

Iniquitous Baptist and Apep (Image via HoYovesre)

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update will introduce a bunch of new enemies:

Iniquitous Baptist

Apep

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue

Consecrated Horned Crocodile

Consecrated Fanged Beast

Iniquitous Baptist is the new overworld boss who will drop character ascension items, while Apep is the new weekly boss, who is expected to be locked behind Nahida's Story Quest. Meanwhile, other entries on the list are common enemies that travelers will encounter during their journey.

8) New Tighnari English VA

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"Which muddlehead has been eating poisonous mushrooms again? Let me talk to him."



EN Voice Artist: Zachary Gordon



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Tighnari Voice Artist Announcement"Which muddlehead has been eating poisonous mushrooms again? Let me talk to him."EN Voice Artist: Zachary Gordon Voice Artist Announcement"Which muddlehead has been eating poisonous mushrooms again? Let me talk to him."EN Voice Artist: Zachary Gordon#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Tighnari https://t.co/cDoUXWIuqF

HoYoverse has finally announced that Zachary Gordon will replace Elliot Gindi as the new English voice actor for Tighnari. Based on the version 3.6 update maintenance preview, all the voices will be updated in the upcoming patch.

