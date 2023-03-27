Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Free Faruzan, major event, and Primogem details

With the release date of Genshin Impact 3.6 rapidly approaching, leakers have shared new information about all of the upcoming content. New leaks have revealed the flagship event and its rewards, including Primogems and other useful items. Given below is a quick rundown of all the rewards:

Being a major event in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update, players will have the opportunity to obtain a free copy of Faruzan, a 4-star Anemo character. In addition, fans will be rewarded with around 800+ Primogems as well. This article will detail everything that players need to know about the upcoming major event and its rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.6: New leaks reveal about Sumeru's flagship event and rewards

Credible sources have recently leaked useful information about the upcoming 3.6 flagship event that's scheduled to take place in the Sumeru region. A large majority of Genshin Impact players are likely curious about the next major event and will be excited to participate in it.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A Parade of Providence: Each Darshan hosts a 3-stage minigame:

H: lateral thinking riddle

S: domains + buff/debuff potions

A: rhythm game

R: some rotating circle puzzle

K: teapot game w/ limited resources

V: Ayesha's Chaos Prospector



Based on the latest leaks, the upcoming major event will be called Parade of Providence. Sources suggest that this event will be organized by the Sumeru Akademiya, where each Darshan will host a three-stage minigame in their respective stalls. Here's a brief overview of all the Darshans and their minigames:

Haravatat: Riddle game Spantamad: Domain with buff/debuff potions Amurta: Rhythm game Rtawahist: Puzzles with rotating circles Kshahrewar: Teapot game Vahumana: Ayesha's Chaos Protector

The source, Twitter user @Genshin_Intel, has tried to keep things spoiler-free in their recent leaks. However, other credible sources have revealed even more information about these upcoming minigames in Genshin Impact.

More leaks about the 3.6 main event (Image via HoYoverse)

The image given above briefly explains the minigames and what gamers will have to do in them. Completing all of the stages in these six minigames will reward them with about 820 Primogems. Furthermore, players will also receive the following rewards:

900K+ Mora

1 x Crown of Insight

10 x New Furnishing Items

54 x Hero's Wit

44 x Adventure Experience

78 x Sumeru Talent Books

48 x Mystic Enhancement Ores

36 x Character Ascension Materials

Like every other major event, fans will have to accumulate Festive Fever, which will potentially help them obtain all of these exciting rewards.

Collect enough Festive Fevers to unlock a free copy (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to these rewards, Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.6 major event main prize happens to be a free copy of Faruzan. This is a great opportunity for F2P accounts to obtain their very first Faruzan or unlock another constellation. Apart from participating in the upcoming content, it's currently unknown how players will get to obtain her.

