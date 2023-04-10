HoYoverse has finally revealed the full phase one Character and Weapon Event Wish banner details for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. The new version will be released on April 12, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). During the Special Program livestream, it was announced that both Nahida and Nilou will get their first rerun and will be featured in phase one.

That said, many players are also curious about the other characters and weapons that will receive a major drop rate boost in the first half Event Wishes. Here's everything fans need to know about the upcoming banners.

Layla will be featured on the first phase banners of Genshin Impact 3.6

Two of the most popular characters from Sumeru, Nahida and Nilou, are set to return in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, with their first reruns on April 12, 2023. Furthermore, fans will have a chance to pull three other units that will be featured on the first phase banners.

Here is a list of all three 4-star characters that will receive a major boost in drop rate on Nahida's banner:

Layla (Cryo)

Dori (Electro)

Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

Both Kuki Shinobu and Layla are excellent support units. The former can trigger Electro reactions consistently and heal the active member, making her a very popular F2P choice in many Dendro reaction based teams.

Layla can deploy a powerful shield and deal AoE Cryo damage to her enemies. Dori, on the other hand, can provide decent healing and be a good battery for any main DPS unit that needs Energy Recharge.

Epitome Invocation Event Wish

Genshin Impact 3.6 phase one weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Epitome Invocation Wish banner will feature the following weapons:

Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword)

A Thousand Floating Dreams (Catalyst)

The Stringless (Bow)

Xiphos Moonlight (Sword)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

Both 5-star weapons on the Epitome Invocation banner are decent choices, however, they can be skipped. Meanwhile, the 4-star lineup has some of the best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact, including The Stringless, Xiphos' Moonlight, and Dragon's Bane.

Nahida and Layla will get a new Story Quest and Hangout Event

HoYoverse will release another Story Quest Act for Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.6, making her the only character besides Zhongli and Raiden Shogun with a Story Quest sequel. To unlock the new chapter, fans need to complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" and "Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act I - Lingering Warmth."

Layla is also set to receive a new Hangout Event in the upcoming update, where fans will have a chance to interact with her once again. To unlock her series, players need to be Adventure Rank 40 or above and complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises."

