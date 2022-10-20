Genshin Impact Layla materials guide: Expected ascension resources, Local Specialties, talent books, and more

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.2 update will introduce Layla, a new 4-star character from the Sumeru region. Latest leaks within the community have confirmed that Layla will debut alongside Nahida in the first half of the new patch on November 2, 2022.

Layla has been blessed with Cryo vision and has mastery over Sword weapons. Her leaked kit suggests that she can create shields with her Elemental Skill. Furthermore, her Elemental Burst shoots homing Cryo crystals with a large AoE range. The damage dealt by both her Elemental Skill and Burst is based on her max HP. Players still have two weeks of time before the 3.2 update's release to pre-farm for Layla if they are planning to pull on Nahida's banner.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Pre-farming guide for Layla's ascension and talent materials

The current version of Genshin Impact has most of the materials that players will need for Layla. The only missing component has to be weekly boss materials. Based on the latest leaks, it appears that fans will have to farm the new and upcoming weekly boss, Scaramouche.

This information should be taken with a grain of salt until HoYoverse officially confirms Layla's ascension materials after the 3.2 Special Program. Given below is detailed information about Layla's expected ascension materials, talent books, and more.

AEONBLIGHT DRAKE

Aeonblight Drake (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aeonblight Drake is a new boss introduced alongside the patch 3.1 update. Players will have to defeat this boss to collect Perpetual Caliber, a boss drop reward. Layla will need around 46 Perpetual Caliber for her max ascension. Interested readers should head to the east side of the Devantaka Mountain to locate this boss.

Furthermore, the boss' drop rewards also include Shivada needed for Layla's ascension. Layla will need the following Shivada Jades to reach level 90:

Shivada Jade Sliver x 3

Shivada Jade Fragment x 9

Shivada Jade Chunk x 9

Shivada Jade Gemstones x 6

NILOTPALA LOTUS

As for the Local Specialty, Layla will require 168 Nilotpala Lotus for her max ascension. Genshin Impact fans can either use the official interactive map to find the spawn locations of these Local Specialties or watch the video guide shown above. The video above features a fast and efficient route to find Nilotpala Lotus.

In a single day, Genshin Impact players can harvest around 61 Nilotpala Lotus. Once harvested. it will take 48 hours to respawn.

INGENUITY TALENT BOOKS

Spend original or condensed resin to farm these (Image via Genshin Impact)

Layla will need a fair amount of Ingenuity talent books to max out her talent levels. Players can spend their resins in the Steeple of Ignorance talent domain. Make sure to farm these on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays to obtain Ingenuity talent books as the completion rewards.

Layla will need the following number of talent books to max out all of her talents:

Teaching of Ingenuity x 9

Guide to Ingenuity x 63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 114

It should be noted that Crown of Insight is an important item needed to max out her talent levels. Players will need 3 Crowns of Insight to max out all three of Layla's talents. These are limited items that can be obtained from limited events, Sacred Sakura, and Tree of Dreams.

COMMON DROPS FROM SAWACHURLS

Use the Adventurer's Book to find out where to farm these (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players need to farm different scroll drops from Sawachurls found commonly all over Tevyat. Here is a chart showing the total amount needed for Layla:

Common Drops from Sawachurl Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Divining Scroll 18 18 Sealed Scroll 30 66 Forbidden Curse Scroll 36 93

The column "Needed for Talent Levels" reveals the amount of materials required to max out all three of her talent levels.

