Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program livestream time and date leaked

The latest leaks reveal that the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program livestream will be coming out on October 23, 2022, at the usual time. It is worth noting that this leaked date falls in line with past precedence, where the broadcast always happens 10 to 12 days before the Version Update comes out. There have been a few different leaks on the matter, but the recent NGA screenshot seems to be the most credible.

Now that the date for the live event has been discussed, it's necessary to talk about the timing. The relevant information pertaining to the leaks can be found below.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program livestream has been leaked for October 23

A translation of the Japanese text in the above tweet is as follows:

"Not sure if this is true now. It seems that the official posted it by mistake."

Besides that, the promotional photo in the tweet hasn't been seen before. The date and time mentioned in the image also align with the expected schedule. However, it is vital to mention that the time listed, 8:00 pm (UTC+8), is for the Bilibili stream. This is also when the Special Program has aired for the last several Version Updates.

Apart from that, the only other notable part of the leaked Genshin Impact 3.2 image indicates Aether, Lumine, Nahida, and Cyno will all be featured in the livestream in some way.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream date and time

Note: The above countdown assumes that the previous leak is true

Naturally, some Travelers will want a countdown to better understand when this broadcast will air. The above Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program countdown should simplify matters for the reader.

The Chinese Bilibili stream at 8:00 pm (UTC+8) happens at the same time as the English Twitch Special Program. Hence, this countdown applies to both times. Still, if anyone wanted to specifically know when the broadcast for western audiences would take place, it's at 8:00 am (UTC-4). It is worth noting that Twitch time hasn't been leaked yet, but the past five Version Updates all happened at 8:00 am (UTC-4).

What to expect

Nahida will inevitably be featured (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the full contents of the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream haven't been leaked yet, there are some pretty safe bets that can be made. Most notably, Travelers should expect three Redeem Codes scattered across the Special Program that will grant them 300 Primogems in total.

Apart from that, Nahida and Layla are two brand new characters who were leaked to be in the 3.2 beta. This is why it would be logical to assume that they will get a showcase of some kind. Viewers will also be privy to information regarding when Nahida's banner will begin.

Similarly, rerun confirmations are to be expected. Current rumors point to Childe and Yae Miko, but those leaks could always be wrong.

A leaked screenshot related to capturing Fungi (Image via u/Yukizero7)

Various new events should also be showcased in the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream. One event that has been leaked involves capturing Fungi and feeding them Floral Jelly to awaken their potential. Dori is supposedly a free character in this main event.

However, it isn't just new events that will likely be featured. New enemies like the Dendro Hypostasis may get some screentime in the upcoming Special Program. There will be plenty to look forward to on October 23, 2022.

