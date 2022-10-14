Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Expected date and time for upcoming banner announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream will likely air on one of three possible days, i.e., October 21, 22, and 23 of this year. The reason behind this expectation essentially lies in the fact that every recent Special Program aired 10-12 days before the relevant Version Update.

Travelers know that Genshin Impact 3.2 is slated to launch on November 2, as revealed by HoYoverse back on August 13 when they discussed the roadmap for the subsequent Version Updates.

A confirmation of that date can be seen in the following Tweet.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Release date speculation

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.



More Details & Dates >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



#GenshinImpact Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>> Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/NUPownLVue

The relevant part of this Tweet's HoYoLAB article reads:

"Version 3.2 - expected to be updated on November 2, 2022"

The previously expected release dates were accurate, so there is no reason to doubt the Version 3.2 launch date. From here, one needs to understand the usual number of days between the livestream and the Special Program. Here are the relevant stats for the previous sentence:

Version 3.1: 12 days

Version 3.0: 11 days

Version 2.8: 11 days

Version 2.7: 11 days

Version 2.6: 12 days

Version 2.5: 12 days

Version 2.4: 10 days

Version 2.3: 12 days

Version 2.2: 10 days

Version 2.1: 12 days

Version 2.0: 12 days

Hence, this is where the aforementioned estimated duration of 10-12 days stemmed from.

Nahida will have a banner in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Knowing these numbers and the official release date means that the expected Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream dates include the following:

October 21, 2022

October 22, 2022

October 23, 2022

HoYoverse is yet to confirm which of the three will be the official release date for the next Special Program. Usually, such confirmations take place a few days before the Special Program airs.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream expectations

There will be Redeem Codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The most obvious thing to expect is three new temporary Redeem Codes that each give 100 Primogems. Using them all would provide Travelers with 300 Primogems, which is fairly generous for something that only takes a minute of their time.

However, these Redeem Codes will expire the next day, meaning one has to use them as soon as possible. It's not currently known what those codes are, so readers must wait until the Special Program airs to find out.

Nahida's banner will inevitably be brought up (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as banners go, Travelers should expect some information on Nahida's Event Wish. Current rumors suggest that she and Yoimiya will have banners in the first half, while Yae Miko and Childe will be in the second half.

However, there's always a chance that those rumors could be wrong. Thus, it's vital to see what the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream confirms. At the very least, Nahida is guaranteed to be in the next update, thanks to several leaks showcasing her abilities, Ascension Materials, and other relevant details.

On a similar note, the brand new 4-star Layla should also appear in the Special Program. Both of these new characters are expected to be showcased, as is the tradition for such types of broadcasts.

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream will also unveil several new events. Fans simply need to note that the expected release date is either October 21, October 22, or October 23, this year.

Poll : Are you excited to see what's new in Version 3.2? Yes No 0 votes