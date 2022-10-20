How to get Genshin Impact 3.2 codes for free Primogems this month

Genshin Impact 3.2 codes will be available to players soon, and that's basically an easy way to get 300 Primogems. It's a decent amount to get for virtually no effort, but there are some caveats worth mentioning. First of all, these codes will expire in a day, meaning that players have to use them as soon as they're available.

Veteran gamers already know the drill. However, new players who joined around Version 3.1 might wish to learn more. This article should simplify how newcomers can get up to 300 Primogems using hardly any effort.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream will have new Redeem Codes (300 Primogems)

New players should know that the Genshin Impact 3.2 codes spoken about in this article refer to the Redeem Codes that will show up in the forthcoming Special Program. Every livestream features three of them, each of which awards the gamer with 100 Primogems.

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream has been leaked to be on October 23, 2022. Ergo, Travelers will find out what the exact Redeem Codes are on that date. Remember, they will expire in a day.

How to use Redeem Codes

There are two main ways to use Redeem Codes. The first method to discuss is to use them on the official website. This approach is incredibly convenient for most players since they can easily copy and paste the codes. Here is a simple step-by-step guide for beginners to understand:

Go to the official Genshin Impact website. Click on "REDEEM CODE" on the top. Log in if you're not yet logged in. Select the relevant server. Paste the code. Click on 'Redeem.'

Repeat this process for all three codes.

Alternatively, you can enter the codes right into the game. Here is a step-by-step guide for Travelers who would prefer this method:

Log in to the game. Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu. Select 'Settings,' which is the gear-shaped icon on the left side. Select 'Account.' Select the 'Redeem Now' option. Post one of the new codes. Select the Exchange option.

Repeat this process for all remaining Redeem Codes. The main advantage of this method is that you will be able to access your mail quickly after entering the codes. Now, 300 Primogems plus other minor freebies should be visible to you.

Current Redeem Codes

Until the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream begins, newcomers will only have access to the following two Redeem Codes, which are hyperlinked for your convenience:

The first code gives Travelers 60 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experiences, whereas the second one gives them 50 Primogems and three Hero's Wits.

These two codes are separate from the three soon-to-be-released Genshin Impact 3.2 Redeem Codes. Nonetheless, there is a chance that new players haven't used them yet.

