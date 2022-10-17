5 secret Genshin Impact achievements you may have missed in patch 3.1 

The Sumeru nation is proving to be one of the largest regions ever in the history of Genshin Impact. Adding to the 3.1 update, HoYoverse decided to release a different biome altogether, ranging from both beneath and above the surface. Typically, there are numerous mysteries scattered across the open world.

Achievement is a part of it, as players can find plenty of hidden activities, quests, and interactions throughout the desert. While some of these achievements require players to be sharp, others are quite silly, considering the endgame.

The following article lists five hidden achievements you might have missed in Genshin Impact 3.1.

5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 3.1 and how to complete them (2022)

1) Drifting in the Wind

Touching a tumbleweed on the surface of the desert area (Image via HoYoverse)

This specific achievement is pretty simple to obtain, as it lies right under the players' noses, but it is very easy to miss as well. On the surface, you will see tumbleweeds rolling with the wind on the sands. Simply head over to one tumbleweed and touch it to unlock the achievement.

Redeeming the completed achievement will reward players with five Primogems.

2) Before My Time

The key is located within the Archon Quest section (Image via Genshin Impact)

This achievement can be completed within the "Cry of Eleazar Hospital" Archon Quest. When you're faced with the objective of "Go back to the village chief's house and meet up with everybody else," turn around and pick up a key lying on the floor.

Head out of the basement via the stairs and take the ladder. The chest can be found right after climbing up.

Chest location right after exiting the Hospital basement in Archon Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unlock the chest using the key and go through the dialogs by interacting with the options. The "Before My Time" achievement will be completed, granting you a total of five Primogems after redeeming them under the "Wonders of the World" category.

3) The Illusory City

Trees acting as an illusion on the 3.1 desert region of Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

This particular achievement can be obtained near the Dune of Elusion waypoint. Upon spawning, simply look for Coconut trees far off towards the southwest on your minimap. Head towards this location, and you will witness the tree slowly disappearing as you get closer.

Run closer towards the ruin where the mirage occurred, and you will get the achievement "The Illusory City," granting you five Primogems. This can be done near the Dune of Carouses as well, where you will see a bunch of trees from a distance after passing the pyramid.

You will also encounter an unexplored domain and Dendroculus in the same vicinity.

4) What does this button do?

To complete this achievement, players need to start Afratu's Dilemma World Quest. This quest is obtainable from the Valley of Dahir, and you will need to make your way until it asks you to shoot five glowing targets. To achieve this, however, interact with the robot and miss the targets by shooting randomly.

The view from the pilot ship of a giant robot from the desert (Image via Genshin Impact)

Simply exit from the pilot mode to get the achievement "What does this button do?" for five Primogems.

5) One step too far

Letting the kid win the Aaru Village commission for the achievement (Image via Genshin Impact)

This particular achievement is tied to Aaru village and a daily commission, so you will need to have Sumeru unlocked for your commissions. Look for a commission called "Run, Hilmi, Run!" in the Aaru village. It will ask you to talk to a certain child called Ebeid.

Ultimately, you will be put in a race against Hilmi, and you need to lose. Speak to both children to complete the commission and unlock the "One Step too Far" achievement.

Poll : 0 votes