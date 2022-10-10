All 5 Genshin Impact Glinting Component locations in Sumeru Desert

Genshin Impact's newest region hides tons of secrets, especially in the massive desert, which was added in the 3.1 update. This desert has lots of chests for players to uncover, including one that requires gamers to track down five Glinting Components scattered throughout the area.

The aforementioned items can be tricky to find, with many of them buried in ancient tombs around Sumeru. Players will also need to take advantage of the Scarlet Sand Slate gadget to gather the components. Gamers can find the locations of all five components in this article to make tracking them down a lot easier.

All 5 Genshin Impact Glinting Component locations players need to visit

Glinting Components are acquired from defeating Primal Constructs that are hidden in five ruins in Sumeru, some of which are locked behind devices that can only be activated with the help of the Scarlet Sand Slate.

If you want to gather all of the Glinting Components, you should make sure that you not only have the Scarlet Sand Slate unlocked but have also raised its Clearance Level to gain access to all of the devices you'll need to activate as you traverse the ruins. Another thing worth mentioning is that you will need to have completed quests like Golden Slumber and Dual Evidence to gather all the Glinting Components.

1) Abju Pit

Glinting Component number one in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The first Glinting Component can be found in Abju Pit deep underground, and you can easily access it by utilizing the teleport waypoint shown in the image above.

You'll need the Scarlet Sand Slate if you want to fully explore this underground area. To gain access to the Glinting Component, you will need to activate an elevator by interacting with a book-shaped device inside the ruin.

The elevator to interact with (Image via HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

After activating this elevator, you will descend into the area where you can defeat the Primal Constructs and gain the first Glinting Component.

2) Khaj-Nisut

Glinting Component number two in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The second Glinting Component location is in Khaj-Nisut. To gain access to it, you'll need to have sufficiently leveled up your Scarlet Sand Slate's clearance level. Subsequently, you can open the massive door at Khaj-Nisut by interacting with the book-shaped device, which will allow you to enter the ruins below.

The entrance to the underground of the ruin (Image via HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

Once inside the ruins, explore the underground area until you reach a room where the door shuts behind you, trapping you to battle more Primal Constructors. Defeating them will grant you the next Glinting Component.

3) Ruin below Dune of Elusion

Glinting Component third location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The next Glinting Component can be found in a ruin below the Dune of Elusion, which can be seen in the image above. Entering it will require you to utilize an elevator that can only be activated with the Scarlet Sand Slate.

After going down in the elevator, you'll need to get off and reactivate it, allowing it to head back up. This will let you drop down and take the secret elevator below. This can be tricky, so you may want to watch this video for a better understanding of the process.

After you've ridden the second elevator that takes you down into the depths of the ruin, you will need to take a few more elevators before a small puzzle activates a wind current. This will bring you up to the Primal Constructors hidden in this ruin. Beating them will grant you the third Glinting Component.

4) The Mausoleum of King Deshret

The fourth Glinting Component in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

The fourth Glinting Component can only be collected once you've lowered the water level in The Mausoleum of King Deshret. After doing so, teleport to the waypoint shown in the image above and glide down into the area where the water used to be.

The Primal Constructors are down here (Image via HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

You will see the Primal Constructors down there, and getting rid of them will grant you the fourth Glinting Component.

5) Also in The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Glinting Component five in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse/ZaFrostPet)

For the final Glinting Component, you'll need to teleport to the waypoint just above the previous one, as that will take you to an area that can only be reached after completing the Dual Evidence quest. Explore the mausoleum until you reach a tunnel that drops down into the area where the final Primal Constructs can be found.

The tunnel in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

After you've jumped down the tunnel and defeated the Primal Constructs, you will have the fifth and final Glinting Component. Now, you can use these items to unlock a hidden Luxurious Chest nearby that will grant a ton of rewards.

How to use Glinting Components

The hidden area in Genshin Impact can be found here (Image via HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

To utilize the Glinting Components, you'll need to head to a nearby underground area which can be seen in the screenshot above. Utilize the teleport waypoint in the bottom-left corner of The Mausoleum of King Deshret to access this area, and travel to where the custom pin on the map is located. There, you'll reach a door that will prompt you to enter the five Glinting Components.

Genshin Impact players need to use the Components here (Image via HoYoverset/Kyostinv)

After you open the door, you'll gain access to the Luxurious Chest behind it, which offers 40 Primogems and some other precious rewards. You won't want to miss out on this chest and its secrets. Moreover, opening it isn't too tough after you have your Sand Slate clearance leveled up sufficiently.

