Genshin Impact's upcoming version 3.6 will be released on April 12, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). The next patch is expected to be huge, as the developers of the popular gacha game are going to add a ton of exciting new content, including a new region in Sumeru, enemies, rewards, and more. HoYoverse will also release two Dendro units, Kaveh and Baizhu, in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 3.6. Here is everything that fans need to know about the upcoming update of the game.

Genshin Impact 3.6 all characters and banner schedule

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)



The Genshin Impact 3.6 update will go live on April 12, 2023, and will begin with Nilou and Nahida's banners. This will be the first rerun for both characters since their release. Although the developers are yet to reveal the 4-star characters that will be featured on their banners, they are expected to announce it soon.

The second phase will begin on May 3 or 4 depending on the server, when HoYoverse will finally release the two newest Dendro characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. The former is a 5-star Catalyst unit while the latter is a 4-star Claymore. Additionally, Ganyu will get her third rerun banner in phase two, making her the first and only female character with a total of four banners.

Jadefall Splendor is a new 5-star Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will also release a brand new 5-star Catalyst called Jadefall Splendor, which is expected to be Baizhu's signature weapon. Its stats and passives are yet to be revealed.

All upcoming events in Genshin Impact 3.6

View Event Details >>



Joy and sorrow are constant companions to life, and the endless flow of history's long river runs ever unceasing.



There will be four events in version 3.6, including one flagship regional event and three minor events. The first major event will be held in Sumeru and is called Akademiya Extravaganza.

Fans can get a free Faruzan in the upcoming event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards that players can get by completing the flagship event of v3.6:

Primogems

Mora

Talent level-up materials

Character ascension gemstones

Hero's Wit

Enhancement Ores

Crown of Insight

Free Faruzan

It is a great opportunity for Genshin Impact fans to earn a ton of Primogems and also obtain a free copy of Faruzan. Once the first major event has concluded, there will be three other minor ones, which are as follows:

The Recollector's Path

Fulminating Sandstorm

Brewing Developments

Each event will give out 420 Primogems along with other in-game items such as Mora and Hero's Wit.

New desert region, enemies, and artifacts

A new desert area will be unlocked in version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The boundaries of Sumeru are set to expand once again in the upcoming Genshin Impact update. The new subarea is located in the desert northwest of the Desert of Hadramaveth and will include a new World Quest series, enemies, mechanisms, and more.

Two new sets of artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will release two new artifact sets that can be farmed in the new desert area and their names are Nymph's Dreams and Vourukasha's Glow. The former is expected to be Childe's new set and the latter is believed to be Dehya's new best artifacts option.

The new weekly boss is called Apep (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans will also encounter a couple of new enemies as they explore the unique location. The image above reveals the weekly boss, Apep, who is expected to be locked behind Nahida's second Story Quest. HoYoverse is also set to add an overworld boss called Iniquitous Baptist and two Hilichurl Rogues, Anemo and Hydro.

Story Quests and Hangout Series

Nahida's new Story Quest act (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Baizhu and Nahida will receive a new Story Quest chapter in the upcoming Genshin Impact update. Additionally, Layla is also set to get her own Hangout Series.

New offering system and Tree of Dreams level increase

Sumeru: Sweetdew name card (Image via HoYoverse)

Although it wasn't revealed during the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream, it is speculated that the upcoming desert region will also include a new offering system called Sweetdew Pool. Based on the leaks, it only has six levels and its rewards are as follows:

Level 1

Primogems x100

Mora x50000

Hero's Wit x5

Level 2

Primogems x100

Mora x50000

Mystic Enchantment Ore x5

Level 3

Primogems x100

Guide to Admonition x2

Guide to Praxis x2

Guide to Ingenuity x2

Level 4

Primogems x100

Philosophies of Admonition x2

Philosophies of Praxis x2

Philosophies of Ingenuity x2

Level 5

Primogems x100

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x2

Oasis Garden's Kindness x2

Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x2

Level 6

Primogems x100

Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew x2

Oasis Garden's Mourning x2

Dream of Scorching Might x2

Upon reaching the max level of the Sweetdew Pool, Genshin Impact fans can earn 600 Primogems, weapon ascension materials, and more.

Tree of Dreams level is expected to be increased (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, players can only reach level 40 of the Tree of Dreams. It is believed that the level cap restrictions will finally be lifted in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.6. The total expected rewards upon increasing Vanarana's Favor from level 40 to 50 are:

Intertwined Fates x 2

Acquaint Fates x 4

Dream Solvent x 2

Fragile Resin x 1

Mora x 500000

Midlander Bow Billet x 1

Mystic Enchantement Ore x 100

Adventure Rank Exp x 1800

Philosophies of Admonition x 2

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 2

Philosophies of Praxis x 2

Since each level increase requires 35 Dendro Sigils, players will require a total of 350 Sigils to get from level 40 to 50.

