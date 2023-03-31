Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream: New banner release dates, reruns, and phases

The Special Program for Genshin Impact version 3.6 has ended and the news that fans have been patiently waiting for has finally been revealed. The developers have revealed all the characters and their rerun banners for the upcoming patch of the game.

If things go as per schedule, the new Genshin Impact update will be released on April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Many within the community have been making speculations about possible upcoming banners in both phases in version 3.6 which have now been officially confirmed.

Here is everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know about the upcoming character banners.

Nahida and Nilou are set to return in Genshin Impact 3.6 phase one

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)



During the Special Program, the hosts of the show revealed the most exciting piece of news for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.6. Nahida and Nilou are confirmed to be in phase one. The former was released in the v3.2 update and the latter made her debut during the v3.1 update.

While many fans were expecting Nahida to return in the next patch, they were also surprised to see Nilou returning so soon. Their banners will be available across all servers simultaneously as soon as the new update goes live on April 12.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Beyond Mortality" Baizhu (Dendro) and "Plenilune Gaze" Ganyu (Cryo)

Furthermore, the release dates of Baizhu and Kaveh have finally been confirmed. Both were initially expected to be in the first half of version 3.6, but, it was revealed during the livestream that they will be in the second phase.

Since phase one will be released on April 12 and each phase of Genshin Impact generally lasts three weeks, the Baizhu and Kaveh banners will be available on May 3 or 4 depending on the server.

Additionally, Ganyu will also be in the second half of the upcoming update. She was last featured in version 3.0 banners when the Sumeru region was released and this will be her third rerun banner.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 information

The new subarea in Sumeru will be unlocked in version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Sumeru is the largest nation in the game and the upcoming update is set to release yet another desert region in the Nation of Wisdom. The Special Program livestream also teased a couple of different locations from the new map along with new game mechanics and enemies.

The hosts of the live show mentioned that travelers might uncover some more secrets of Khaenri'ah on the new map, so that is another thing that fans can look forward to.

New Trounce Domain: Dragon of Verdure, Apep (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, Nahida will be getting a second act in her Story Quest, Sapientia Oromasdis, which will unlock a new Trounce Domain, or weekly boss as some would like to call it, in the new desert subarea.

