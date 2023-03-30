3 best characters for Nymph's Dream artifact set in Genshin Impact

Nymph's Dream is a new artifact set to be introduced in Genshin Impact 3.6. Some players might be curious to know which characters are best suited for it. For those out of the loop, its 2-piece set effect is an extra 15% Hydro DMG bonus, and any Hydro-based character could benefit from it.

However, this article focuses more on the 4-piece effect, which is:

"After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently."

There are far fewer candidates in this case.

Kamisato Ayato and other characters who can effectively use the Nymph's Dream artifact set in Genshin Impact

1) Childe

Childe is arguably the best user of the new artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players might already have a good 4-piece Heart of Depth set for Childe. However, a 4-piece Nymph's Dream with identical stats can be better in many situations. It's not a massive upgrade, but it is still a noticeable boost to Childe's DPS.

Childe should have no difficulty getting all three stacks from Nymph's Dream, which makes him a premier candidate for its effect. A few reasons to use this artifact set on him include:

He's a main DPS unit who loves the ATK and Hydro DMG buffs provided by the artifact set.

All of his abilities are fast to execute, which ensures the buffs are constantly up.

Both the 2-piece and 4-piece effects are incredibly good on him.

If a new player has a Childe they wish to build and hasn't gotten any good Heart of Depth pieces yet, it's worth farming Nymph's Dream. Childe National Teams still dominate the Spiral Abyss and are easy to build, so grinding for one artifact set is a great deal.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Ayato is another good option (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato is another great candidate for Nymph's Dream in Genshin Impact. He's another DPS unit whose damage largely stems from his Normal Attacks, so this type of artifact set is bound to work wonderfully on him. His Elemental Burst offers plenty of opportunities to hit enemies and also boosts Ayato's Normal Attack DMG.

Ayato's Elemental Skill can deal rapid damage to keep stacks up. However, it is vital to mention that you cannot do Charged or Plunging Attacks for a short while after activating this ability, which could prevent you from getting some stacks.

Nevertheless, you only need three stacks to trigger the max number of buffs. Ayato's Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst would suffice in this situation. Since Ayato is primarily a DPS unit, Nymph's Dream's buffs are very good on him.

3) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is an affordable option for most players (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Genshin Impact character worth highlighting is Xingqiu. He's a phenomenal sub-DPS unit that can easily trigger three stacks on Nymph's Dream. His rapid Hydro application is especially nice since he isn't required to be on the field as often as Childe or Ayato.

Xingqiu is a 4-star unit that most Genshin Impact players should already own. He's much more common than Ayato and Childe, so Travelers can at least use the new artifact set on him if they don't own the other two characters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer. This list didn't include any new Hydro characters that could benefit from Nymph's Dream since it was written before Genshin Impact 3.6 launched. Still, Travelers have a fair amount of characters to use alongside this new artifact set.

Poll : Which 5-star character do you think is better? Childe Ayato 0 votes